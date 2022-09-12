Young man with ‘transparent’ teeth spends almost R$50,000 to have a new smile; compare | lifestyle

It went viral! A 19-year-old resident of Oklahoma, in the United States, said that orthodontic surgery changed her self-esteem. Mihaley Grace suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, a disease that weakens bones and leaves teeth looking transparent.

On social media, she showed her before and after: “After four years of trying to find a surgeon who works with someone with osteogenesis imperfecta, I finally found one. In December 2021, he got a complete denture, at age 19. It couldn’t be more grateful,” she said in a post on TikTok.

Mihaley recalled that she was bullied a lot as a child. At 15, she earned the nickname ‘shark teeth’ at school. It was at this time that the pain started and she could not eat properly.

Osteogenesis imperfecta, a hereditary and rare disease that can manifest itself in different degrees, directly affects the production of collagen in the patient’s body and causes bones to become more fragile. Because of this fragility, many doctors were afraid of breaking his jaw during surgery.

“I have already broken 117 bones and undergone 36 surgeries. I have screws in my knees and ankles, I had to undergo procedures after ‘breaking my back’ and I have several grafts”, said the young woman.

After a long saga looking for a professional who would operate on her, Mihaley managed to find a specialist. Even with dental insurance, she had to pay US$ 9,500 (equivalent to R$ 49,000) to have the operation and install the prosthesis. “When I woke up from the surgery I was laughing and crying because I was so shocked and finally happy,” she said.

Mihaley still has more plans. She wants to make an implant in the jaw that allows better “mobility” of the prosthesis and another, with lasers. The procedures should facilitate the placement and removal of the “moving” parts of the teeth.