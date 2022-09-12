Your WhatsApp conversations may be being seen by OTHERS; find out if your number is protected

Currently, the internet is present in many people’s lives. It represents a great ease in the communication of users. Today, with messaging apps like WhatsApp, chatting with someone is even easier.

However, along with the simplified form of interaction, risks also appear. Thus, many people end up wondering if they are being watched or having their messages spied on.

Dangers with WhatsApp

Today, most messaging apps have some kind of insecurity. It is already possible to know several cases of espionage occurring due to attacks by stalkers or hackers, or even user inattention.

In this second case, the process occurs after the user ends up leaving the profile open on some device on a computer, for example, in an unintentional way. Or on any other type of device used to log in.

Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the accesses made, especially when using a public internet network, such as free Wi-Fi or where there are great risks of data interception, such as free networks in shopping malls or large stores. .

Are you watching me?

If the user ends up suspecting that someone is watching their messages, it is possible to observe some points that can end up delivering the criminal. There are tips to be able to identify these cases.

An example is to see if messages are already showing as “read” without you having opened the conversation with someone else. That’s because the notification of new messages may not appear even though you know you haven’t opened that message.

In addition, in more serious cases it is even possible for someone to text you instead. This dilation can cause fraud, and even threats to friends and family.

How to protect yourself?

Already thinking about avoiding some kind of fraud, WhatsApp makes the connection official the one where it was registered first, in this way, linking the official information to the account owner’s number.

This way it is possible to have access to all the places where the account is logged in. To observe all of them, just access the settings and then select the “Connected devices” option.

Once accessing this panel it is possible to see all the places where messages may be appearing. If you want to close your messenger from any platform, just click on the option and choose “Disconnect”.

In addition, it is always very important not to minimize the risks. Always look for this area of ​​the settings to control your access. Another security option is to enable two-factor verification, creating obstacles for people trying to log into your account.

