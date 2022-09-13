1.8 m “temperamental” boa is found after appeal on the networks

A British woman found her 6-foot-tall pet python after she posted a statement on social media warning that the snake used to be “extremely temperamental and aggressive”. Amy Towers says she was devastated as the pet had escaped from her home in Leeds, England on her birthday.

The urgent appeal was posted on Saturday night, urging people to be careful when encountering the pet snake, a boa constrictor imperator, which has somehow managed to escape its home.

Amy worried that the animal was lost somewhere in town. In her post, Amy described the 1.8 meter snake as “generally very moody and reactive”.

However, the owner tried to reassure people that the snake would not eat people’s cats or dogs, as the biggest thing it could eat would be “a small to medium-sized hamster or guinea pig”.

“She’s usually a very moody and reactive snake, but she’s having to put up with cooler temperatures, so she’s probably going to be very sluggish, unreactive, and possibly just curled around herself if she’s outside,” warns Amy. .

“Boas are not poisonous and are not harmful to humans. Of course, if you are bitten, seek medical attention, but they are not harmful to humans. If you see it, call me immediately. If you find it and If you don’t want to pick it up, place a cardboard box on top of it and contact me and I’ll come get it,” concludes Amy in her statement.

About 24 hours after posting the notice on Facebook, where it received several comments, Amy finally found the missing snake. She hadn’t run away from home, as her tutor thought. She was hiding under the kitchen stove. In an update to the post, she wrote: “I finally found her. I’m sorry to anyone who was traumatized by this, I really did.”