10 companies that generated the most billionaires in Brazil, according to the Forbes list – Época Negócios

Ana Lucia Villela, great-granddaughter of the founder of Itaú, has a fortune valued at R$ 8.15 billion (Photo: Disclosure GIFE congress)

Of the 290 Brazilian billionaires in the Forbes 2022 ranking, 89 belong to just 10 companies. WEG, a multinational of electrical and electronic equipment, is the one that owns most of them: 29, all members of the families of founders Eggon João da Silva, Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus. Together, they add up to a fortune of R$ 60.42 billion.

Currently, the largest share of the business is with Anne Werninghaus, granddaughter of Geraldo Werninghaus. After receiving much of the shares from her father, Diether Werninghaus, she became the largest single shareholder among the heirs, with an estimated amount of R$4.40 billion.

The second company with the most Brazilian billionaires is Itaúsa, the parent company of Itaú Unibanco. There are 11, which add up to a fortune of R$ 33.64 billion. Founded as an investment bank in 1966 by Egydio de Souza Aranha, the company’s main shareholders are the heirs of the Setúbal and Villela families.

The biggest are Alfredo and Ana Lúcia Villela, great-grandchildren of the founder: they account for a 23% stake in the company’s voting shares. Their fortunes are valued at R$8.90 billion and R$8.15 billion, respectively.

Magazine Luiza and Rede D’or are tied for third in the ranking, with 7 billionaires each. In the case of Magazine Luiza, shareholders have a fortune of R$14.54 billion and are divided between members of the Trajano and Bittar Garcia families. Their largest shareholder is Luiza Helena Trajano, with around 17% of the shares and equity of R$4.30 billion.

Regarding Rede D’or, its founder, cardiologist Jorge Neval Moll Filho, is the main shareholder. He appears in the Forbes list of Brazilian billionaires in the 22nd position, with R$ 13.60 billion. His wife Alice Junqueira Moll and their five children are also listed among the shareholders, each with an estimated fortune of R$2.28 billion. Altogether, Rede D’or provides R$ 27.28 billion to the Moll family.

10 companies that generated the most billionaires in Brazil

1. WEG: 29

2. Itaúsa: 11

3. Magazine Luiza: 7

4. D’or Network: 7

5. BTG Pactual: 6

6. CCR: 6

7. M. Dias Branco: 6

8. Susano: 6

9. Votorantim: 6

10. Amaggi: 5

Forbes’ list of Brazilian billionaires calculates their wealth based on their equity stakes in companies listed on stock exchanges. The cut-off date for the 2022 calculation considered the equity of May 31 of this year.

