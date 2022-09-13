2022 Emmy honors ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ at awards night

O Emmy 2022 consecrated Successionseries of HBOwho took home the award for Best Drama Seriesdisplacing other favorites like euphoria, round 6 and Stranger Things. The series was the production with the most nominations, 25, and won three statuettes, including the awards for best supporting actor and best script in drama series.

Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong accepts Best Drama Series award for ‘Succession’. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Other highlights of the night were the awards for Ted Lassogives Apple TV+which won the category best comedy seriesand The White Lotusalso from HBOwhich won the award for best miniseries. The production also took home the statuette for best supporting actress and actor, as well as best writing and best direction in a miniseries, the latter two awarded to Mike White, who wrote and directed all episodes.

First non-English-language series to be nominated for an Emmy, round 6available at Netflixleft the award with two statuettes: best direction and Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Zendaya poses with her Emmy: actress was consecrated by the awards winning the award for best actress in a drama series. Photograph: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The 2022 Emmy helped to consecrate Zendayawho took home the award for best actress for her work as Rue in the series euphoria. “My greatest wish for euphoria is that she can help people,” she said in her acceptance speech for the award.

Another highlight was for the series Abbot Elementary, sitcom in fake documentary format about a public school with few resources and mostly attended by black people. Available on the streaming platform Star+the production won the awards for best script and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In the Best Competition Program category, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrlsin which the singer Lizzo is looking for a new dancer for her team, debunked the reality RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Lizzo received an Emmy for her competition show ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

As every year, the awards presented the Governors Award, a special award honoring an artist who has played an important role in the industry. This year’s honoree was actress Geena Davisdue to his work in the Geena Davis Institute, which intends to promote the presence of women in television programs. The organization’s motto is “If she can see it, she can be”.

Also tradition, the tribute to dead artists and industry workers was made by John Legend. Among the honorees were actor Sidney Poitier and the actresses Betty White and Anne Heche.

Check out the full list of Emmy winners

Best Miniseries: The White Lotus

Comedy series: Ted Lasso

Drama Series: Succession

Best Actor in a Limited Series: Michael Keaton by dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Murray Bartlett by The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen by Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner by ozark

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph by Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso

Best skit show: Saturday Night Live

Best Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried by The Dropout

Competition Program: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries: Mike White, who directed all episodes of The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries: Mike White, who wrote every episode of The White Lotus

Best Variety Program Special Screenplay: Jerrod Carmichael by Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso, available on Apple TV+

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson by Abbot Elementary

Best Director in a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk, for round 6

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya by euphoria

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart by hacks

Best Director in a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney by Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Jesse Amstrong by Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae by round 6