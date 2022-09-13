2022 Emmy honors ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ at awards night

O Emmy 2022 consecrated Successionseries of HBOwho took home the award for Best Drama Seriesdisplacing other favorites like euphoria, round 6 and Stranger Things. The series was the production with the most nominations, 25, and won three statuettes, including the awards for best supporting actor and best script in drama series.
Other highlights of the night were the awards for Ted Lassogives Apple TV+which won the category best comedy seriesand The White Lotusalso from HBOwhich won the award for best miniseries. The production also took home the statuette for best supporting actress and actor, as well as best writing and best direction in a miniseries, the latter two awarded to Mike White, who wrote and directed all episodes.
First non-English-language series to be nominated for an Emmy, round 6available at Netflixleft the award with two statuettes: best direction and Best Actor in a Drama Series.
The 2022 Emmy helped to consecrate Zendayawho took home the award for best actress for her work as Rue in the series euphoria. “My greatest wish for euphoria is that she can help people,” she said in her acceptance speech for the award.
Continues after advertising
Another highlight was for the series Abbot Elementary, sitcom in fake documentary format about a public school with few resources and mostly attended by black people. Available on the streaming platform Star+the production won the awards for best script and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In the Best Competition Program category, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrlsin which the singer Lizzo is looking for a new dancer for her team, debunked the reality RuPaul’s Drag Race.
As every year, the awards presented the Governors Award, a special award honoring an artist who has played an important role in the industry. This year’s honoree was actress Geena Davisdue to his work in the Geena Davis Institute, which intends to promote the presence of women in television programs. The organization’s motto is “If she can see it, she can be”.
Also tradition, the tribute to dead artists and industry workers was made by John Legend. Among the honorees were actor Sidney Poitier and the actresses Betty White and Anne Heche.
Check out the full list of Emmy winners
Continues after advertising
Best Miniseries: The White Lotus
Comedy series: Ted Lasso
Drama Series: Succession
Best Actor in a Limited Series: Michael Keaton by dopesick
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Murray Bartlett by The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen by Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner by ozark
Continues after advertising
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph by Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso
Best skit show: Saturday Night Live
Best Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried by The Dropout
Continues after advertising
Competition Program: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries: Mike White, who directed all episodes of The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries: Mike White, who wrote every episode of The White Lotus
Best Variety Program Special Screenplay: Jerrod Carmichael by Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso, available on Apple TV+
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson by Abbot Elementary
Continues after advertising
Best Director in a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk, for round 6
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya by euphoria
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart by hacks
Best Director in a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney by Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Jesse Amstrong by Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae by round 6