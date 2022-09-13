5 points where Rock in Rio needs to improve and nobody tells you

This Sunday, the 11th, took place the last of the 8 days of Rock In Rio 2022, held in Rio de Janeiro. The biggest festival in Brazil, despite being very well organized, still has important points that need to be improved so that the public experience is more positive and the social responsibility of a large event is fulfilled.

1. Food: Price X Quality

Eating at festivals is always more expensive, everyone knows that. The reasons that lead to this are also many and questionable. However, what shocked Rock in Rio 2022 was the lack of quality of food served by partner companies of the biggest festival in Brazil.

In addition to the controversial Cinemark popcorn, sold for R$55, there were several options available within the festival, but certainly Domino’s pizza and Bob’s hamburger were the most requested by the public.

The hamburger from Bob’s cost R$30 a unit outside of the combo and the bratty pizza from Domino’s cost R$40 each.

The exorbitant price became even more aggressive when you received the products. The hamburger was small and more like a fast food chain’s version of those frozen hamburgers that come ready-made, just put it in the microwave. The bratty pizza looked more like an esfirra because it was so small.

2. Variety of drinks

Rock in Rio had a reasonable variety of beverage options for the public. Water, soft drinks, milk shake, iced tea, grape and peach juice, energy drinks and coffee. But when it came to alcohol, then the biggest festival in Brazil was in debt.

The only alcoholic beverage sold at the event was beer. There wasn’t a little vinhozinho, a drink with cachaça, even vodka. Anything. Just beer. If the person wanted to drink something alcoholic, it was either beer or beer.

3. The queues

The lines at Rock in Rio were huge. During the big shows, or during breaks, participating in the event’s brand activations was a mission of war and patience. Long lines formed and in one day it would be impossible to participate in three activations – let alone all of them.

To use the bathroom, buy food and even get to the event, the only way to bypass the lines was to use alternative schedules. Going to eat in the middle of a show, going to the bathroom before another one ends and so on.

If one was going to do the obvious at the obvious times, it really got difficult. Arriving at the event at 15:00, 16:00, it was a gigantic queue to enter the event. Eating when a show was over, close to the usual times when we ate, another almost impossible mission. Using the restrooms, which were very well equipped and clean, in a range of major attractions, a real chaos with so much queue.

The lines at Rock in Rio were crazy. Whether for the entrance to the festival or for each of the activations.

4. Security in access areas to Rock in Rio

Rightly, Rock in Rio prioritized access to the festival by public transport, BRT and executive buses. Transport by car was thought and an exclusive area for cars by apps was set up.

She stayed away from the festival itself. To get there, you had to walk between 20 to 30 minutes. But that was the least of the problems.

What needs improvement in this aspect is public safety. The path from the Rock In Rio exit to the point where the cars were called by app had containment barriers on the side of the street, but on the other side, where there was a ravine, there was no protection to prevent an accident.

5. Inclusion with social responsibility

Last but not least. In addition to the biggest music festival in the country, a gigantic entertainment event, Rock in Rio also has a social responsibility, since much of what is said there has repercussions in the country and the world.

The festival itself puts itself in this role, several artists talk about topics relevant to society in their shows. But in practice, what you see in Rock in Rio is the perpetuation of common inequalities in Brazil.

While Ludmilla exhibited racist attacks on social media during her show, the festival does not have a policy of inclusion, only very expensive tickets, making the vast majority of the audience white people.

During the show in honor of Elza Soares, starring black artists, both in singing and in the band, it was bizarre to see the mostly white audience raising their clenched fist, which symbolizes the fight against oppression.

If there is no social representation similar to that of our society at the festival, the lack of an inclusion policy is evident. It’s not just good speeches against racism, for social inclusion, if in practice the event is made and appreciated by those who are the holders of privileges.

Rock in Rio for whom?