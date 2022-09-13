5 signs that can be toxic when it comes to love; see list

THE astrology reveals a lot about our personality and emotional nature. This is especially important when it comes to our romantic relationships, where we need to be on the lookout for the pairs we should definitely avoid.

The most toxic signs of the zodiac are commitment phobic or remain in their own bubble, or still, cherish freedom at all costs. However, it is worth remembering that the general characteristics of the signs do not define character or bad faith in relationships.

This, in any case, varies from person to person and depends on a series of factors that are not directly related to the position of the stars. The list below only brings general characteristics of some signs.

1. Aries

People born with the sign of Aries have a mind of their own. They are not thrilled with the idea of ​​sharing feelings with another person and understanding their interests.

They are impulsive, adventurous and temperamental and are quite difficult to deal with. Therefore, they are the first on the list of signs that can be toxic, depending on the context.

2. twins

Second are Geminis. They don’t believe in restricting their interest to just one person. They don’t like being “tied down” or the idea of ​​spending their entire lives with the same person.

3. Aquarius

Like Gemini, Aquarius is ungovernable. Their unique perspective makes them exciting partners who always give the best gifts and plan the best dates.

However, they also have a dark side that can wreak havoc on their relationships. His love of all things new translates to his hatred of routine. This makes it difficult for long-term relationships.

4. Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, life is a real party. Thus, they simply want to have fun and are not interested in getting involved in the complexities of a relationship.

They want to be single, enjoy and enjoy life without being accountable to anyone.

5. Pisces

People born in Pisces are insecure and overthinking. They tend to make trouble for themselves by overthinking things and analyzing conversations.

When in a relationship, they can be quite insecure and inconsistent.