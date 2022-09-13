7 movies and series based on successful games that disappointed | Games

Adaptations of games into movies and series are common in the industry, and they always generate great expectations among fans. Despite this, they are not always synonymous with success, as is the case with the latest production of Resident Evil, by Netflix, which disappointed the public. The Capcom franchise also had a movie that was equally panned by fans and pundits alike, as did Super Mario Bros. (1993) and Doom (2005), features that also failed in this regard. With that in mind, TechTudo has separated, using ratings from audience and critics on Rotten Tomatoes, seven game adaptations that left something to be desired.

2 of 7 Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is a recent case of a game-based movie that let the community down — Photo: Disclosure/Constantin Film Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is a recent case of a game-based movie that let the community down — Photo: Disclosure / Constantin Film

To open the list, it is worth remembering the recent Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, from 2021. The feature arrived with the promise of being more faithful to the games and bringing a horror experience. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened: the film brought characterization that, according to fans, gave a cosplay appearance, humor that critics considered out of tune and action scenes that didn’t convince the audience.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear how the film was displeased with critics, with a 30% approval rating. On the audience part, approval is 65%, but with a low number of evaluations. One detail that weighed heavily on many fans when evaluating the feature is the fact that the standard was not high. The previous Resident Evil films were a tremendous success at the box office, but they never pleased the game’s community as they strayed too far from the original work.

3 of 7 Doom had The Rock and Karl Urban in the cast — Photo: Reproduction/Universal Pictures Doom had The Rock and Karl Urban in the cast — Photo: Reproduction/Universal Pictures

When Doom hit theaters, fan anticipation for bloodthirsty demon combat scenes was high. Despite this, Doom arrived with a script change that tried to give a scientific explanation for the monsters, in addition to having dialogues considered very poorly written by the specialized critic. In fact, the criticism proved correct when it pointed out the bad direction of actors in the case of the film, since the feature has Karl Urban (The Boys), Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time) and, none other than The Rock as the protagonist.

That is, the cast would be enough to make a good action movie, but, in practice, the film was one of the biggest failures of the industry and bitterly low percentage of approval on Rotten Tomatoes: 18% of the critics and 34% of the audience. In fairness, the film has one positive point, which is the scene filmed in first person that replicates a video game sequence.

3. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li (2009)

4 of 7 Street Fighter of 2009 failed in everything he tried — Photo: Disclosure / 20th Century Street Fighter 2009 failed in everything he tried — Photo: Disclosure / 20th Century

Street Fighter (1994), which features Jean-Claude Van Damme, is considered one of the worst game movies in history, both by critics and fans. However, for some, the film has become a trash cult. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li, according to fans, looks like just a script that someone presented and the producer decided to put the names of the characters in the game.

Without exception, all the famous Street Fighter fighters that appear in the 2009 movie are completely uncharacterized. And not just in terms of looks, clothes or choice of actors, but also in terms of personality, story and goals. This film ranks among the 100 worst rated in the history of Rotten Tomatoes, with a 3% approval rating from critics. And this is not a case where experts hated and audiences loved: only 18% of the community approved of the film.

4. Super Mario Bros. (1993)

5 out of 7 Super Mario Bros. was one of the first failures in adapting games to the big screen — Photo: Disclosure/Disney Super Mario Bros. was one of the first failures in adapting games to the big screen — Photo: Disclosure/Disney

Super Mario Bros (1993) may not have been the first video game adaptation for the big screen, but it was certainly the first of a big franchise, but it doesn’t match the success of the games. The game has a more serious footprint and tries to bring a futuristic plot, with cyberpunk touches at times. For critics, the film is one of those that simply fails in everything it tries.

It is worth mentioning that, unlike several productions that appear on this list, such as Street Fighter, for example, the feature did not have a cheap budget. $48 million was invested in the production, which, despite interesting graphics for the time, was criticized in all other sources. Thus, it was 28% approval from critics and 29% from the public according to Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Alone in the Dark (2005)

6 of 7 Alone in the Dark brings a lot of action and no horror — Photo: Reproduction / Lionsgate Alone in the Dark brings a lot of action and no horror — Photo: Reproduction / Lionsgate

In the early 2000s, video games survival horror were on the rise, so adaptations of these games also began to emerge. Thus, Alone in the Dark was born, one of the pioneers of the genre in video games and which received its version for the big screen. Critics were far from mild with the film and considered the adaptation a bomb. According to them, Alone in the Dark has a completely confusing plot, poorly directed action scenes and a complete absence of the tension present in the games.

In fairness, this film, according to the audience, has a merit, which was the promotion of the gothic band Nightwish, part of the soundtrack of the feature. Other than that, the critics approval is 1% and the public approval is 11%. This is, without a doubt, one of the most poorly received game adaptations in history.

6. Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Before so many adaptations with low performance among the public, in 1995, the Mortal Kombat movie appeared. The feature directed by Paul WS Anderson, who would go on to direct the Resident Evil franchise of the character Alice, won the affection of the fans and even presented an iconic soundtrack, remembered to the present day. But in the movie business, if a movie is commercially successful, it will likely get a sequel.

Mortal Kombat Annihilation came two years after the first feature, but without much of the cast, as well as without its original director. Without the charisma conquered by the actors of the first film, this sequel had digital effects considered very bad even for the time. In addition, the critics weighed their hand in an aspect that the original feature was right: Annihilation had fight scenes considered terrible. The result was an approval rating of 4% from critics and 25% from the public.

7 of 7 Mortal Kombat Annihilation was the continuation of a successful adaptation, but ended up failing — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes Mortal Kombat Annihilation was the continuation of a successful adaptation, but ended up failing – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

Compared to every other name on this list, 2021’s Mortal Kombat could even be considered a hit. However, the critics’ disappointment with this film is based on expectation. That’s because Mortal Kombat received a beautiful promotional material that focused on a great fight between Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Although trailers are not a quality parameter, the teaser showed quality choreography, in addition to actors versed in martial arts participating in the feature.

However, with the release of the film, the impression that was left for the community and critics is that the best part of the feature was released in the trailers and takes place in the first minutes of Mortal Kombat. According to the analysis of the film, despite the great potential shown, the production failed to maintain a high level throughout its duration. Although it bothered fans of the games and the specialized critics, Mortal Kombat did a good box office and a sequel is in the plans of the producer.