79 euros will be the price of Ubisoft’s AAA games

Ubisoft is ready to raise the price of its games and Skull and Bones will be the first title to come with the new price, 10 euros more expensive.

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, spoke with Axios Gaming and confirmed that his company joins other publishers in raising the price of their releases. Skull and Bones will be released in November for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, priced at 79 euros in Europe and 70 dollars in the United States.

From now on, all Ubisoft AAA games will be released at these prices. Titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage may come at a lower price, but they won’t be the norm. Mirage will cost €49.99 when it launches, as it is a smaller-scale project at Ubisoft.

Now that the focus is mostly on the latest consoles, “some games will be released at the same price as the competition,” said Guillemot. “Big AAA releases will launch at $70.”

Take-Two, Sony, Square Enix, EA and Activision are publishers that already practice these prices on their PS5 and Xbox Series releases, a group that Ubisoft will join for its biggest projects.