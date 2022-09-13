8 am in the rain: Coldplay fan’s hand gets totally wrinkled; what causes? – 09/12/2022

A Coldplay fan shared on Twitter a photo of her hand completely wrinkled after the band’s performance at Rock in Rio, last Saturday (9).

In the post, Clarisse Saldanha says that she spent about eight hours in the rain during the festival’s shows. “The despair was real but I would do it all over again, best day of my life,” she wrote.

“I stayed from 8 pm to 3/4 am soaked in the rain and the cold, when the show ended, we left the grid and the adrenaline went down, I felt sick and almost fainted, the Rock in Rio team took me to the bus in a cart, then when I looked at my hand it was like this”, he explained.

She also posted a new photo with her now normal hand, as well as a video of her standing near the stage while it rains heavily.

Why does the hand wrinkle so much?

The answer to this mechanism lies in the composition of the skin. The organ has several layers that are always renewed and, in the last one, known as the epidermis, dead cells are concentrated, rich in fat and with a large amount of keratin. When exposed to water for a long time, these substances become soaked and come off, causing a wrinkled appearance.

In a study conducted at the University of Newcastle in Great Britain, researchers suggested a functional use for this trait, stating that this skin reaction is due to evolution.

Scientists did an experiment with some volunteers who had to take marbles immersed in a bucket of water with one hand and pass them to the other, in order to put them in another place.

At the end of the experiment, the scientists found that volunteers with wrinkled fingers completed the test faster than people with smooth, dry fingers. They suggest that having wrinkled fingers makes it easier to handle objects underwater, which may have been an advantage for early humans looking for food in the wild.

*With information from a report published on 07/20/21.