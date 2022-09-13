8 artists that Rock in Rio 2022 made a mistake in not paying more attention

Making a festival is no easy task. Even more, one as big as Rock in Rio: there are seven days of music, hundreds of guest artists, several stages.. It’s a lot of detail!

It is impossible to be perfect, but it is possible to be better. Rock in Rio 2022 erred in some distributions of artists on stages. There were few who

ludmilla

Ludmilla spent R$2 million to put on a spectacular and iconic show at Rock in Rio. She brought huge issues to the stage – racism, lesbophobia, politics. She also invited several black artists to retell the story of black women in Brazilian music.

Not to mention the audience. Although there is no official count, apparently the audience was the largest on the Sunset stage, even filling the gap, the space between the grid and the stage, with celebrities.

Luisa Sonza

Luísa Sonza was another one who took the Sunset stage but should have been on the Mundo Stage, the festival’s main stage. First, for the sound: she would be a great match with Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, who played there. Second, for the energy: her show was exciting and contagious, with a huge audience. The singer needed a bigger and more prominent place to shine as she has all the potential.

Papatinho, L7nnon, MC Hariel and MC Carol

Trap and funk icons brought a young – and gigantic – crowd to Sunset. The structure was not enough to hold so many people, and right at the beginning of the show it was no longer possible to access a place where the stage was visible. Perhaps because it was “beginning” with trap, Rock in Rio didn’t think it could be so successful – but the style and artists need more appreciation

Avril Lavigne

Can anyone explain why Avril Lavigne took the Sunset stage and not the Mundo Stage? No? Nobody? Really, it’s hard to understand why one of the biggest artists of 2000 was called on a day filled with nostalgia and not made it to the main stage. After eight years, the punk princess returned to Brazil-and with so many fans, she was sure she was going to sell out. She would easily make a headline show.

rational

The Racionais are one of the biggest Brazilian musical groups, and great references of hip hop. They presented, on the Sunset stage, a spectacular show – with a dynamic and impeccable stage look, important messages and a very large crowd watching. Because of the band’s history and all of their potential, they deserved greater prominence.

Basement rats

Rock in Rio made a mistake twice with Ratos de Porão: the first time, they spelled the band’s name wrong in the dressing room. The second, they put them on the Supernova stage, one of the smallest at the festival. The band is one of the most traditional and well-known of Brazilian rock. With just 40 years of career, they could have been better used in the event.

john

The darling of the nation of 2022 showed, among several sold-out shows across Brazil, and incredible streaming numbers, that he is adored. They knew he would have a huge audience, building on his success and performances at other festivals. Even so, it was slotted to do a daytime show on a stage that wasn’t the main one. But, in the end, it happens.

Young Dionysus

Jovem Dionisio is a band with recent success. But even so, not just anyone has one of the favorite genres of music in Rock in Rio and it goes viral with one of the most played songs of the year. “Acorda Pedrinho” played at Supernova – but it would simply explode on a bigger stage. It would also be a chance for them to show the other tracks, which are extremely good.