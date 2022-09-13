A Fazenda 2022: Neymar’s ex-stepfather causes confusion in a hotel during confinement and reaction draws the attention of ex-boyfriend

Neymar’s ex-stepfather, Tiago Ramos, who was announced as part of the cast by Adriane Galisteu during a special appearance in the final of “Record Island”, gave work to the production of “A Fazenda 14” already in the pre-confinement phase. According to the website Em Off, the ex-boyfriend of Nadine Santos, mother of Neymar, freaked out and broke the hotel room awaiting transfer to headquarters of “A Fazenda 14”, located in Itapecerica da Serra, São Paulo.

The participants already announced and those that will be revealed to the public on Monday night (12) by Rico Melquiades and Adriane Galisteu during preview program, are waiting to visit the headquarters, which underwent renovation after the “Power Couple Brasil” final. You Participants enter headquarters at 9 am and record the calls of the program, which premieres this Tuesday (13).

Ex-boyfriend of Tiago Ramos, ex-stepfather of Neymar, reveals about the participant’s behavior and concerns about A Fazenda 14

According to information from Gabriel Perline, from iG Gente, an ex-boyfriend of Tiago Ramos expressed concern about Tiago’s participation in “A Fazenda 14“. According to the ex-boyfriend, it was necessary to send the influencer away because of his lack of control and aggression.

“Record is very brave to put him on the Farm. Tiago has several marks on his body. Whenever he drinks he puts on a show, and He has tried to take his own life several times. I don’t know how they’re going to control it in there. It’s a danger to everyone. I’m sure he’ll be kicked out, because he can’t control himself,” said the ex-boyfriend.

The man, who requested anonymity, explained that in a fight, Tiago even grabbed a large knife to hurt him. The case happened after Tiago got drunk and jealous.