‘A Fazenda’ promises the most unhealthy TV environment in the coming months – 09/13/2022

Judging by the preview shown last Monday (12), the new season of “The Farm” will go far from tranquility. With only two days of confinement, the sub-celebrities cast by Record for the reality show have already shown that there is no lack of willingness to make enmities and awaken conflicts.

It was clear, for example, that Shayan, a former participant in “Marriage in the Blind”, decided to make Deolane Bezerra his target. The edition’s most popular competitor, the lawyer was accused of “manipulating the game” even before the game officially started. She also found out that her colleague Deborah Albuquerque’s husband had been talking about his wife going to displace her.

A reporter for RedeTV!’s “A Tarde É Sua”, Bruno Tálamo elected Alex Galette as a rival for claiming that he “wrongly fights”, bringing LGBT issues to the agenda – to the despair of the broadcaster, which prefers to stay away from this type of discussion. . He could feel the embarrassment of most of the pedestrians with the accusation, completely unnecessary. Ingrid Ohara, ex-“On Vacation with Ex”, when pointing out rivals, called Bruno “the one in yellow”, because she couldn’t memorize all the names. Egos were injured.

What this brief introduction to the reality show showed was that “A Fazenda” is about to become the most unhealthy environment on Brazilian TV, which could prove to be a positive point. It will be difficult to make the participants find balance. It can’t be lukewarm like “BBB 22”, but appealing like the last “Power Couple”, very heavy, also alienates the public. To check. Let the bullshit come.