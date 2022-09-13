Abel Ferreira enters the crosshairs of a Premier League club and defines the future

Abel Ferreira, the great name of Palmeiras and the main coach of Brazilian football, may be leaving Brazil for the biggest league in European football today, the famous Premier League, of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Leader of the Brasileirão with a big advantage over the other places, Abel Ferreira was the target of a poll by the Brighton in the last few hours. The English club is eyeing the market in search of a coach to replace Graham Potter, who went to Chelsea. However, Abel does not want to leave Palmeiras at this time, as he wants to win the Brasileirão with the club from São Paulo.

The information from the poll of the English club by Abel Ferreira is from the UOL Esporte portal, together with journalist Bruno Andrade. According to him, Abel Ferreira expressed his desire to stay in Brazil to, if possible, lift the title of the Brasileirão.

Palmeiras is leader with good will for the second place. Flamengo was, until then, the main competitor of the green club, but ended up drawing and getting even further away from Palmeiras. For Abel, only the Brasileirão remains.

Abel Ferreira

It is not today that elite clubs in European football seek more information about Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras. In addition to England, the Portuguese has already been targeted by France, but opted for Palmeiras.