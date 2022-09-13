Abel receives consultation from English football, but prioritizes permanence at Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira’s success at Palmeiras reached the Premier League, so much so that Brighton, who recently lost their coach, made an appointment to count on Portuguese, however the onslaught was barred, as there is no interest, at this moment, in leaving the green. The information was published by wow and confirmed by THROW!.

The English club’s search for the Palmeirense commander is due to the departure of Graham Potter, who was hired by Chelsea. According to the report, the monitoring of Abel’s work was already something that had been followed by the British, but the interest was rejected at first.

The same has already happened with other foreign polls that arrived for the coach, who earlier this year renewed his contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2024 and received a good salary appreciation. This contractual extension also made Abel bring his family to live in Brazil in the middle of this year.

One of the reasons why coach alviverde does not want to leave at this moment is precisely the establishment of his daughters and his wife in Brazilian territory. A change of club now would mean a new change of country and a new adaptation process. In this way, this works in favor of their permanence in Brazil.

But that’s not all, as there is a great goal for Abel Ferreira to be fulfilled this year, which is to win the Brazilian Championship, in which there are 12 rounds to go. Alviverde leads with 54 points, eight more than Internacional, the runner-up. If he left now, he wouldn’t be at the club for that purpose.

Abel Ferreira completed 150 matches commanding Palmeiras last Saturday. There are 86 victories, 33 draws, 31 defeats, 247 goals scored and 121 goals conceded, in addition to five titles won (two Libertadores, one Copa do Brasil, one Recopa and one Paulistão).

In the Brasileirão, Abel is looking for his sixth cup for Palmeiras, which would equal him with Felipão in the number of titles, losing only to Oswaldo Brandão (seven) and Luxemburgo (eight). In other words, Portuguese can become even more historic than it already is.