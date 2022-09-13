Above Liverpool and Real Madrid, Palmeiras fights point-to-point with Flamengo in the ranking of the best clubs in the world and celebrates leadership

ranking of the IFFHS, which has Palmeiras at the top, evaluates the clubs’ performance between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022

This Monday (12), the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), an entity based in Switzerland, released the update of its ranking Club World Cup, evaluating the results obtained between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022 by teams from all over the world.

In the list, the palm trees continues to appear as a leader, with 305 points, followed closely by the Flamengothat has 302.

In his social networks, the current leader of the Brazilian championship celebrated the deed.

“O ranking the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has been updated, and the #BiggestChampionDoBrazil continues to lead”, wrote the Palestinian team.

Verdão and Fla even appear ahead of several European powers, such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea.

At the top 10other Brazilian clubs also appear, such as Atletico-PRfinalist of CONMEBOL Libertadoresand Atlético-MGchampion of the Brazilian and Brazil’s Cup in 2021.

It is worth remembering that, in the past, the ranking of the IFFHS was released annually. Since February of this year, however, the list has been updated monthly.

Check out how the IFFHS top 10 turned out:

10. Ajax (HOL): 223 points

9. Rangers (ESC): 237.5 points

8. Atlético-MG (BRA): 257 points

7. Manchester City (ENG): 262 points

6. Athletico-PR (BRA): 264 points

5. Real Madrid (ESP): 268 points

4. Chelsea (ING): 276 points

3. Liverpool (ING): 293 points

2. Flamengo (BRA): 303 points

1. Palmeiras (BRA): 305 points