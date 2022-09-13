After almost 2 years, new Embraer E2 from Azul are seen almost ready at the factory

Image: Alisson_SBSJ





After almost two years since December 2020, when the last Embraer E2 was delivered to Azul Linhas Aéreas, new jets of the most modern generation of the Brazilian manufacturer are being seen almost ready.

According to images published by the Alisson_SBSJ profile on Instagram, a few weeks ago the E195-E2, serial number 20077, was seen being towed between Embraer’s manufacturing hangars in São José dos Campos (SP), still without engines, but already painted. of the airline.

And now, E195-E2 serial number 20079 has also been seen in similar condition.

Image: Alisson_SBSJ

With this, the expectation is that Azul will soon begin an important sequence of receiving new planes, since, in addition to the two E-Jets in an advanced stage of production, the first Airbus A350-900 is about to be brought to Brazil, the Airbus A330neo in pink also should not take long to arrive and the A320neo with the painting of the character Daisy has already been seen with manufacturing well underway in France.

The two recently seen E195-E2s must receive the registrations PS-AEI and PS-AEJ, as Azul currently has 9 units of the model, registered as PR-PJN and PS-AEA up to AEH.



