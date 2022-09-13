After arrest, Andrezinho de Ouro’s house has electricity cut due to late payments – É Hit

the singer’s house Andrezinho de Ouro, arrested for alimony debt over the weekendhad the electrical power cut on Monday morning (12) in Pacatuba, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. Bárbara Limaa forrozeiro’s wife, published late papers and talked about the subject on a social network.

The service was cut after the accumulation of three energy bills. “I paid two invoices in installments, which were paid. But there was still another one that I was not aware of. I thought I had paid everything in installments”, commented Bárbara Lima.

Forró singer Andrezinho de Ouro, known for his stint in the band Forró Pé de Ouro, was arrested before starting a show at a restaurant, located in the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood — on Friday night (9). The fact was motivated by amounts of alimony in arrears

On video, the wife of the forrozeiro asked how she will get money if she can’t work with her husband. “Your judge, how do I work? How can I earn money? If my work is with my husband.

Andrezinho’s debt is budgeted at almost R$ 60 thousand in alimony

Singer published photo and video of prison moments

Andrezinho has a debt from two alimony actions: monthly amounts of R$ 1.9 thousand, in the municipality of Caucaia, and the other in Fortaleza, of R$ 1.2 thousand. The forró singer is trapped in the Police Station for Captures and Pollinter (Decap).

The forrozeiro was fixing the sound equipment when one of his ex-companions arrived at the scene with the arrest warrant, followed by police, as informed by the singer’s current wife. Andrezinho published a video on Instagram, moments before the arrest, reporting suffering injustice.

In a note sent Saturday (10), the singer’s legal team stated that the values ​​that support the artist’s arrest were instituted in a professional phase of André that no longer matches reality. According to the defense, the impossibility of payment in view of the artist’s current professional situation has already been proven in the case file.

Singer says that income has dropped since leaving the band, in addition to having suffered from the pandemic

In the pandemic, Andrezinho de Ouro was hospitalized due to strong symptoms

In a video on Instagram, Andrezinho reported that he earned a good salary when he played for the old band, but that in a solo career the situation has changed. In the post, the forrozeiro also commented on the impact of the coronavirus on his career. “The pandemic also came, and I spent two years without work. Several other problems. It took a toll on my condition.”

Currently, Andrezinho charges from R$400 to R$600 for pocket shows in bars and restaurants, according to the singer’s current wife.

In a post on Instagram stories, Andrezinho declared that, with Friday’s arrest, he has already been arrested four times for alimony collection issues. The singer’s current partner said that a lawyer is already following the case.

Andrezinho de Ouro’s wife asks for help

On Saturday morning (10), through social networks, the wife of the former singer of Pé de Ouro asked for financial help from the followers to “be able to make some kind of agreement” with the Justice. She claims that the artist does not have the money to pay off the R$58,000 debt.

The woman released her brother’s PIX in Stories, as her and Andrezinho’s bank accounts are blocked by virtue of a court order. Transfers can be made to Davi Lima Gomes, whose PIX key is [email protected]

“Any help is welcome. Thank you so much and gratitude to everyone. Let’s fight to show the truth”.