After being called a ‘colonizer’, Abel Ferreira sues Mauro Cezar Pereira and Menon

Coach Abel Ferreira opened two lawsuits against journalists Menon and Mauro Cezar Pereira after the two claimed that the Portuguese had a ‘colonizer’ vision. America’s two-time champion coach asks for R$50,000 in compensation for moral damages and public retractions.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Since arriving in Brazil, Abel has been suffering from recurrent criticism and comments understood by the professional and by Palmeiras as prejudiced. Football personalities, such as Jorginho – who was fired from Atlético-GO and works for Vasco, in Série B -, gave several statements in which they question the hiring of Portuguese in national clubs and the comments of the palestrino coach.

According to the process that OUR LECTURE had access, the lines that led to the actions were originated after a press conference in which the coach was asked about Gabriel Veron’s stance. At the time, the striker had been filmed drinking alcoholic beverages in a club in São Paulo on the eve of a decisive Shock-Rei for the Copa do Brasil.

– I’ve said several times that Brazilians are, by far, the best I’ve ever seen play. But they need to evolve a lot in terms of education and as men, because they don’t have this training. They sometimes have no idea what they are doing. And that is in the training – said the Portuguese.

The speech, however, was considered ‘colonizing’ by Mauro Cezar, commentator for Jovem Pan and columnist for UOL, and Menon, columnist for UOL. The first said that Abel sounds like he was in 1500 – the year in which the Lusitanians landed in Brazil -, while the second compared him to José de Anchieta, a Spanish priest who came to South America to catechize indigenous peoples.

– (About Veron) It’s a matter of maturity, much more than education. I don’t believe that Abel, as Jesus said that at the time of Flamengo, would say that if he trained Manchester City’s Grealish, the Englishman needs training. That’s why I think it’s a colonizer’s vision. I think these Portuguese come here, I think it’s great, I defend, I’m not in love with Jesus, I have criticisms of him, but I don’t think this kind of behavior is cool, they speak in a tone as if we were in the 1500’s – said Mauro.

– Abel Ferreira behaves towards Brazilians like José de Anchieta or Manoel da Nóbrega, also Europeans, towards the indigenous people: it is necessary to teach, domesticate, colonize. We need to grow as men. We have no education. We are botocudos. We are not Europeans. Abel is proud to be Portuguese. He prides himself on being European. Is Abel Ferreira proud of Portuguese colonization in Africa? How many and how many dead in Angola and Mozambique? And what did European Belgium do in Congo? – wrote Menon.

Abel in charge of Palmeiras at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium (Photo: Eduardo Carmim/Photo Premium/Gazeta Press)

In the process, then, Abel understands that the statements “extrapolated the limits of freedom of expression and of the press, violating the right to honor of Mr. Abel Ferreira, and compensation for moral damages must be fixed at the level of BRL 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais), with the Defendants being jointly condemned to their

payment, the economic benefit of which will be fully reverted by the Author to charitable humanitarian organizations”. In addition, he requests a public retraction on all communication channels that the defendants are a part of.

In the case of Mauro Cezar, the lawsuit states that the journalist “is a notorious fan of Clube de Regatas Flamengo (“FLAMENGO”), a football team from Rio de Janeiro, which is currently one of Palmeiras’ main sporting rivals. Because of such football passion, Mr. Mauro Cezar, many times, uses the journalist’s place of speech in the media in which he works, to issue partial comments, devoid of informative or critical character and constantly riddled with animus injuriandi“.

Abel Ferreira arrived in Brazil in 2020. Since then, he has won two Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil, a Paulistão and a Recopa Sudamericana. Currently, the team is in the leadership of the Brasileirão.

Heavy Artillery: Know the players with 20 or more goals in a year for Palmeiras in the century Palmeiras today: Repercussion of the victory over Juventude and increase in the lead in the leadership of the Brasileirão Palmeiras today: Palmeiras leader in the world ranking and Abel coveted by the Premier League Asking for a ticket: Who are the Palmeiras promises that draw attention in the youth categories this season Columnists opine: Should Palmeiras sell Rony?

READ MORE:

Goal train: Zé Rafael surpasses 2019 and has the most goalscoring year with the Palmeiras shirt

Palmeiras sells more than 24,000 tickets for the classic against Santos on the first day

No more shit! Top scorer and champion for Palmeiras, Rony returned glory to shirt 10