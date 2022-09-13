After NY declares emergency for the spread of polio, Secretary of Health appeals: ‘we are at risk’ – Rádio Itatiaia

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after samples of the polio virus were found in sewers. The statement raised an alert in Brazil and Minas Gerais, where vaccination against the pathology reached only about 50%.

To Live Radiothe Secretary of Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Bacchereti, made an appeal to parents to seek a health center for vaccination.

“This virus has been eradicated from our country for 28 years. Today, we are at risk. This risk exists because the virus continues to circulate in the world and in the United States in particular. If we don’t have our children protected, this virus can arrive and find unvaccinated children who can develop the disease”, he said. So far, there have been no new records in the state.

Polio, also called polio or infantile paralysis, is an acute, contagious disease caused by a virus that lives in the gut, called poliovirus, that can infect children and adults through direct contact with feces or secretions passed through the mouth of infected people. and whether or not to cause paralysis.

“We have already exceeded 50% of the public vaccinated in Minas. Now, we have to convince the other half of the parents to take their children to be vaccinated”, said the secretary. In Belo Horizonte, according to data released last Friday (9), vaccination coverage is in 44.9% of the target audience, estimated at 104,000 children. The target set by the Ministry of Health is 95%.

“It is a disease that has no cure and that devastates the life of the child and the family”, he warned. “Would you rather see your child with infantile paralysis or her taking a little drop?”, he asked. The secretary reiterated that the vaccine is safe.

Ministry of Health extended the national campaign until September 30th. Until last week, 35% of children aged 1 to under 5 years old were immunized against poliomyelitis and about 4 million doses were applied since the beginning of the mobilization in the country.