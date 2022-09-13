After two years, China’s president will leave the country for a trip to Russia – News

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping will leave the country for the first time in more than two years for a trip to Central Asia, where he will meet Russian Vladimir Putin, just a month before he seals his place as the Chinese leader. most powerful since Mao Zedong.

The trip — Xi’s first abroad since the start of the pandemic — shows he is confident both in his grip on power as he heads into a third term and in his role as a world leader at a time of friction.

Against a backdrop of Russia’s confrontation with the West over Ukraine, the crisis over Taiwan and a faltering global economy, Xi is due to pay a visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday.





China’s president will meet Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Kremlin reported. China confirmed the trip on Monday (12).

Last week, Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the Russian president should meet Xi at the summit. The Kremlin declined to give details of its negotiations.





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.