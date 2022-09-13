Air France announces return of A350 and second daily flight to São Paulo

The French company announced today that it will return with its most modern jet, the Airbus A350XWB, on flights to São Paulo, which will now be two a day.





Air France’s Airbus A350XWB jet debuted on routes to Brazil during the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, but with increased demand it was replaced by the Boeing 777-200ER and 777-300ER. Now the French company has announced his return, with a new daily flight, returning to pre-pandemic levels of flights in São Paulo with the resumption of two connections to Paris from the end of October.

Currently operating 12 weekly frequencies in the capital of São Paulo, the addition of flights reinforces the company’s recovery strategy in the country. With the expanded offer, the company will offer a total of 4,300 weekly seats on flights from Brazil to France, and 8,600 considering a round trip.

“As Air France’s main market in Brazil, the return to pre-pandemic frequencies in São Paulo is symbolic from the point of view of resilience and demand recovery after two challenging years. Our disciplined work in relation to capacity, added to the strong desire of passengers to travel to Europe again, allows us to expand flights in the capital of São Paulo. The selection of aircraft also ensures that we can combine the best of our products and services to serve corporate customers, who have been returning gradually and consistently, and leisure, the first segment to show a strong recovery since the reopening of borders” , highlights Manuel Flahault, General Manager of the Air France-KLM Group in South America.

Air France will have a mix of aircraft in its São Paulo operation. One of the flights will be carried out by the modern Airbus A350-900, which carries up to 324 passengers in three classes of service (Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy). The other frequency will be offered with the Boeing 777-300, with capacity for 296 passengers in four classes of service, including La Première, Air France’s first class cabin.

See how Air France’s operation in the capital of São Paulo will look like from the end of October:

