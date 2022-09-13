Alive and helpful, the radio deserves all the tributes – Prisma

The radio has just completed 100 years in Brazil and all the tributes are one of the most deserved.

A story that was traced by late names such as Cesar de Alencar, Ary Barroso, Blota Junior, Kalil Filho, Humberto Marçal, Hélio Ribeiro, Gonçalo Parada, Gualberto Curado, Zé Béttio, Moraes Sarmento, Enzo de Almeida Passos, Gil Gomes, Paulo Barbosa, Vicente Leporace, Narciso Vernize, Estevam Sangirardi, José Paulo de Andrade, Randal Juliano, Fioti Giglioti, Fausto Canova, Edson Leite, Pedro Luiz, Orlando Duarte, Itá Ferraz, Geraldo José de Almeida, Armindo Antônio Ranzolin, Jorge Curi, Doalcei Camargo, Willy Gonzer and singers like Inezita Barroso, Marlene and Emilinha Borba among many.

In addition to other living and important figures, such as Ely Correa, Osmar Santos, Joseval Peixoto, Salomão Esper, José Silvério, Afanásio Jazadji, Pedro Ernesto Denardin, Luís Penido, Antonio Carlos, José Carlos Araújo, Silvio Luiz, Milton Neves, Apolinho, Ney Gonçalves Dias and Cidinha Campos not to extend too much.

Radio, which has now become, in many cases, a bit of television, remains the great companion of many people. In journalism, for example, the service provided is one of the most important and, in the musical part, it also meets the most different preferences.

I miss the sports radio of the past, work done by very responsible teams, who knew how to lighten up their transmissions, but did not use the microphones for jokes and internal jokes, which totally exclude the listener, as happens in several cases in current days. Missing a more serious job.







Is it over there

Angélica is the guest of the “Programa de Todos os Programas”, this Tuesday, 6pm, on YouTube and Facebook from R7.

Life, career, plans, a little bit of everything, always with some surprises.



Silence

Everyone, between SBT and AACD, remains unanswered whether or not Silvio Santos will participate in the Telethon, in its 25th anniversary special edition, on November 4th and 5th.

There have even been attempts to find out, but to no avail.



prepare your hearts

But if he is still far from his “work colleagues”, Silvio Santos, by phone, returned to work at SBT. He’s been firing orders every day.

Special advisor Rafael Larena is always in charge of distributing.



Attention, attention!

SBT and Globo compete for the broadcasting rights of Sul-Americana, São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle, on October 1st, a Saturday, 5pm.

A single game, scheduled for the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.



stick by stick

Regarding this dispute between SBT and Globo, for the time being it is not possible to say who will be the winner.

The conversations with Conmebol, on the part of the two, have intensified since last Thursday, after São Paulo’s victory over Atlético GO.



outcome

With the greatest of certainty it is possible to say that SBT or Globo, one of the two will win.

Conmebol needs exposure and now, with a big Brazilian club in the final, it can’t just be on your TV, which has the most limited reach.







if played

Several actors from the series “Reis” were present in the days of Rock in Rio.

But in terms of excitement, it seems that no one has been able to unseat the young Mharessa Fernanda. If played! The actress is here with the character Ainoã, after working on “All the Girls in Me”.



For a while

Everything is still on paper, but TV Jovem Pan also plans to launch an electronic magazine on Sundays, from 2pm to 6pm.

It even has a chosen presenter, in this case, Thiago Asmar, ex-Globo, hired from the house and successful on social networks.



record in Qatar

Record also has everything ready for the journalistic coverage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Reporters Bruno Piccinato and Roberto Thomé, in addition to columnist Cosme Rimoli, were chosen for this role.



It’s not like this

The Band surprised its viewers with a special from Queen Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon, airing from 4pm to 6pm.

All very well, except for the time and the way it was aired. He took it from the sport, or interrupted the “Show do Esporte”, and gave it to the sport, “Terceiro Tempo”. A sandwich.

Something that goes against everything you want is understood as TV programming.



Journalism

At CNN Brasil, it was decided that journalist Américo Martins will assume, shortly after the elections, the post of correspondent in London, a place he has worked on other occasions, to reinforce international coverage.

The current vice-presidency for Content will be incorporated by the vice-presidency for Journalism, namely Leandro Cipoloni.







Qatar Cup

At Band, the official list of those who go to Qatar on TV already exists, but has not yet been disclosed.

It is known that the names of Cris Dias and Fernando Fernandes are very well rated.



Hit – Rebate

• Gui Santana is also part of the cast of “O Rei da TV”, a series about Silvio Santos, which premieres on October 19 on Disney’s Star+ platform…

• … He was chosen to be Sérgio Mallandro.

• On Sunday, at 8 pm, Cultura will show the Jazz Symphony concert, conducted by João Mauricio Galindo, in honor of the bicentennial of our Independence…

• … The presentation was recorded at Parque da Independência, amidst the reopening celebrations of the Ipiranga Museum.

• Fafy Siqueira, Robson Nunes, Sérgio Loroza, Marianna Armellini, Flávia Garrafa and Mateus Ribeiro record “Use Sua Voz”, produced by Floresta for HBO Max…

• … The series, scheduled to premiere in 2023, features the BFF Girls group, led by Bia Torres, Laura Castro and Giulia Nassa.

• The Discovery channel will show this Wednesday, from 11:10 pm, the documentary “The Queen: Mother and Monarch”, about Elizabeth II…

• … On the same day it will also be available on discovery+.

• The musical drama “After the Universe”, with Giulia B and Henrique Zaga, is scheduled to premiere on October 27 on Netflix.