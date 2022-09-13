An hour after planting grass in front of his house, a man has his entire garden stolen by a thief; watch video | Mato Grosso do Sul

It took an entire afternoon of work to put up the garden that Guilherme Costa Marchezoni wanted so much. As soon as it was over, about an hour later, the carpenter watched through the security cameras as a thief stole all the grass he had planted in front of the house. Watch the video above.

in conversation with the g1, Guilherme explained the logistics of the crime. “The bandit passed at 7:05 pm in front of the house and watched, when it was 7:35 pm he started to carry the grass. In desperation I activated the alarm in my house”, he explained.

Guilherme reported that he followed the entire theft through security cameras installed in the house. The carpenter was in disbelief at what he was witnessing, even at the thief’s audacity in stealing the lawn.

“I ran out to see if I could get the grass back. In my case, I think, it’s not because of the coat, but because of the lack of security. There’s nothing to do! It’s a complicated situation, I can’t have I take care of my house. The grass is loose, how am I going to do it? Pin it with a nail?”, he shared indignantly.

In total, R$ 150 were used. Guilherme is emphatic in saying that the biggest loss is not the financial one, “the bad thing is the feeling of not being able to do anything. It took me all afternoon to take care of the garden. Then the person comes and ends up here”, concluded Guilherme.

1 of 1 Man stole grass from home. — Photo: Security cameras/Playback Man stole grass from home. — Photo: Security cameras/Playback