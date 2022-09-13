Anitta on Rock in Rio: ‘I will never step on this festival again’ | Rock in Rio 2022

The singer Anitta spoke this Monday (12) about the repercussion of Rock in Rio. In one of the posts, made on her profile on Twitter, she says that she will no longer participate in the festival because it seems that the event acts as if it is “doing a big favor” for Portuguese-speaking artists.

“I won’t step into this festival ever again. Only if one day they decide to give Portuguese-speaking artists the same respect they give foreigners. Ask the bravest people how people from Brazil are treated and how foreigners are treated. like they’re doing you a huge favor,” the singer said in a series of posts on Twitter.

2 of 4 Anitta on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Anitta on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Anitta did not participate in the most recent edition of Rock in Rio, which ended this Sunday (11) in Rio de Janeiro. The singer performed in 2019, on the Mundo stage, and in 2018 and 2022, in editions of the festival in Lisbon.

Without citing Ludmilla, Anitta said that her statements have nothing to do with “the so-and-so show”. In her opinion, the singer should be on the Mundo Stage.

3 of 4 Anitta on Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Anitta on Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Anitta also says that she fought hard to get funk in the festival, and was happy to see that the “exhaustive fight was not for nothing”, with the large number of attractions of the genre in the line-up. “The festival’s reputation with the people’s indignation if it didn’t have funk wouldn’t be cool,” she posted.