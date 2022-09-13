Anitta says she will not perform again at Rock in Rio: ‘I will never step again’ | TV & Famous

anita decided to speak out about her absence in the Rock in Rio 2022 , festival that came to an end this Sunday, 12/9. It all started when the singer shared a short video on social media accompanied by the caption “You’re welcome, guys.

It was enough for netizens to start expressing themselves about the gesture. Some attacking her and others defending her, but practically all of them associating the post with the fact that Ludmilla has deleted the passage she sings with Anitta in the song “Onda Different”, during a presentation at Rock in Rio this Sunday night, 9/11, on Stage Sunset.

She decided, then, to manifest herself, making it clear that “I would never send an indirect to someone from funk”. “If you followed my work, you would see me saying in an interview that I only went to RiR in Portugal because I know the Portuguese have been waiting for a long time and would be upset if I didn’t,” she clarified to a follower about participating in Rock in Rio. Lisbon in June.

“I will never step foot in this festival again. Only if one day they decide to give Portuguese-speaking artists the same respect they give foreigners. Ask the bravest people how people from Brazil are treated and how foreigners are treated. if they were doing us a big favor by putting us there”, pointed out Anitta.

2 of 2 Anitta at the show she did in 2019 at Rock in Rio — Photo: Fábio Cordeiro/Gshow Anitta at the show she did in 2019 at Rock in Rio — Photo: Fábio Cordeiro/Gshow

“I fulfilled my role and I’m happy that they had to swallow the funk after all. I just waited until the last day to talk about it. [o assunto] because I knew there was still much more funk than good to come”, she said, reaffirming that she will always celebrate the struggle she had in defending the musical rhythm

“It’s important for me to always remember the pain of my struggles to feel that I can rest in peace having fulfilled my role. And if you disagree, that’s ok too”, concluded the singer, who would be single after deleting photos with her boyfriend Murda Beatz.