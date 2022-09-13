App driver robbed by three men in downtown BH – Gerais

Recovered belongings
The bandits fled. The car, the handmade weapon and some of the driver’s belongings were recovered. (photo: PMMG/ Reproduction)

An app driver was robbed by three men on Rua dos Caets, on the corner with Rua So Paulo, in downtown Belo Horizonte. According to the Military Police, the crime happened around 1 am on Tuesday (13/9). The victim, Leonardo Machado Cardoso, 38, managed to recover the vehicle along with the police with the help of a GPS tracker on a phone, attached to the car.

The victim informed the police in testimony that she was disembarking a passenger, when he was approached screaming: “lost, lost!!”. A gun was pointed at Leonardo, and he tried to hold the revolver to stop the action of the bandits. But he gave up the reaction and handed over the car, fearing for his safety.

PMMG managed to locate the car, with the driver’s belongings. A handcrafted weapon was seized and the victim’s cards and the vehicle were recovered. The car was abandoned in the Concrdia neighborhood.

The thieves used some cards to withdraw money from the victim and fled. No one has yet been arrested and the Civil Police continues to investigate the case.

