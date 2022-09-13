Artificial sun in South Korea hits a staggering 100 million degrees Celsius for 30 seconds; temperature is 7 times hotter than the sun

Scientists at Seoul National University in South Korea have achieved an incredible feat: with the help of a nuclear reactor, they have reached an energy of 100 million degrees Celsius — for comparison purposes, our Sun has a temperature of 15 million degrees Celsius. degrees Celsius.

The researchers revealed the feat in an interview with the prestigious magazine “New Scientist”. To achieve the record, they used the KSTAR nuclear reactor, known as the ‘Artificial Sun’. In the experiment, they reproduced nuclear fusion identically to what happens in stars naturally.

The temperature had already been reached before, but what caught the attention of scientists around the world was the duration, longer than what had been previously reported. This data is important, as the greatest difficulty for researchers is to maintain stability during the execution of the experiment.

According to the magazine’s information, the university’s researchers want even more: in 2025, they intend to put the KSTAR in a temperature above the 100 million degrees Celsius recorded so far, keeping the reactor on for five minutes. Studies with this type of energy can result in the creation of a form of clean energy, which can benefit the entire planet in the future.