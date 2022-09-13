Asked about insensitivity, Bolsonaro says he regrets speaking about the pandemic: ‘I got crazy’ | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro, asked this Monday (12) about the lack of sensitivity in statements throughout the Covid pandemic, said he regrets the occasion when, asked about those killed by the disease, he replied that he was not a “gravidriver”.

Bolsonaro participated in a conversation with podcasts on Monday night. He was asked several times if he regretted statements in the pandemic. At first, he didn’t say he regretted it. Faced with the insistence, he said that he would remove the phrase from the “gravedigger”.

Until then, Bolsonaro had shown no remorse over his statements. The new stance comes 20 days before the first round of the election.

Throughout the pandemic, the president has scorned measures to contain the virus, such as the use of masks and social isolation, recommended by health authorities around the world. He also discouraged the application of vaccines.

‘I’m not a gravedigger, okay?’, says Bolsonaro when asked about deaths from coronavirus

On April 20, 2020, when cases and deaths from Covid were on the rise in the country, journalists at the entrance of Palácio do Alvorada questioned the president about the fatal victims of the disease, which was beginning to spread. “I’m not a gravedigger, okay?” he said at the time.

One of the interviewers this Monday informed Bolsoanro that listeners had sent many questions about his statements in the pandemic.

“One of the things that we received a lot here, some reactions, statements that were perhaps seen as something abrupt, very insensitive. What was happening? Is that what you think?”, asked the interviewer.

At that moment, Bolsonaro began to list actions taken by the government in the pandemic.

The interviewer takes up the question again, citing the time Bolsonaro said that anyone who took a vaccine against Covid could become an “alligator”.

“So, calm down. You said alligator. A figure of speech. But don’t you think you were a little insensitive?”, asked one of the podcast presenters.

“Any word I use is distorted. He is strong as a lion. He is a figure of speech”, defended Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro gets a vaccine and turns into an alligator at the Rosas de Ouro parade in SP

He then attacks the press and, again, does not respond if he has regretted it.

The question is resumed. The presenter says: “President, but there were some lines that didn’t catch on well. The question I ask you…”

At this point, another interviewer lists some of Bolsonaro’s lines. One of them refers to when the president mocked those who wanted the government to buy vaccines and suggested looking for the vaccine ‘at your mother’s house’: ” ‘I’m not a gravedigger, at your mother’s house…’ “, recalled the presenter of podcast.

That’s when the president made the self-criticism.

“Yes, I was crazy. I lost my temper,” Bolsonaro said.

The interviewer continues: “I wanted to complete. Do you regret it?”

“I regret it,” replied the president.

‘I’m not a gravedigger, okay?’, says Bolsonaro when responding to coronavirus deaths

Bolsonaro says ‘there are idiots’ who ask for vaccine purchase: ‘Only if it’s at your mother’s house’

He was then asked whether, looking back at the statements, he would withdraw any.

“The gravedigger issue, I would withdraw,” admitted the president.