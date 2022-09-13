Marc-Alexis Côté, producer at Ubisoft, has confirmed that the newly announced Assassin’s Creed Codename RED will be supported for several years to come. The arrival of content should be similar to Valhalla and will include paid DLC, free updates and bundles.

Set in Feudal Japan and themed around ninjas, the next mainline game in the franchise is planned for the long haul. In addition to being a project aimed at the current generation, the expectation is that it will expand its participation on consoles and PC not only through technical improvements, but also through new materials.

“RED will be supported for many years to come with expansions to grow with… a lot of things that I won’t reveal,” Côté said in an interview with VGC.

More details on Assassin’s Creed Codename RED, a title to be included in the Infinity hub, will be revealed at a later date.

Ubisoft Announces Assassin’s Creed Codename RED and Others

During the Ubisoft Forward held last weekend, the publisher announced multiple Assassin’s Creed games. Mirage, possible last title to be released for PS4, was detailed in a CGI, while names like RED and HEXE had their banners released. Click here to learn more.

