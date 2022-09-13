Assassin’s Creed Mirage will last around 20 hours

Since the release of Assassin’s Creed: Origins in 2017, when the series implemented Action RPG mechanics and transitioned to the open world, the Ubisoft series has become known for games that can last anywhere between 50 to over 100 hours, depending on what you do. optional.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next release in the series, a smaller-scale game closer to the originals, both in the experience design, it’s not an open world, in the narrative design, which will be linear as in the first games, and still in the longevity. , shorter.

This Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will cost 50 euros and will be the last in the series to come to PS4 and Xbox One, will last around 20 hours, according to the comment left by Marc-Alexis Côté to IGN.

The main person responsible for the series said that after two years without a new game in the series, in 2023 you will have a different title from the most recent ones, a kind of tribute to the first Assassin’s Creed and so “you should expect something closer to our original games”.

This suggests that Assassin’s Creed Mirage could be completed in 15 to 20 hours, depending on optional tasks, which sets it apart from the more recent mega RPGs that last at least 50 hours.

The next big epic open world Action RPG supported by expansions will be Codename Red, which will take you to Feudal Japan.