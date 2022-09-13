astral hell? In Pantanal, Zefa will take an unusual attitude when she receives a frightening premonition | come around

Zefa ( Paula Barbosa ) is extremely attached to religion and uses it to follow values, but, in recent times, her ideals have been challenged. Starting with premarital sex. She is Thaddeus ( Jose Loreto ) are in a serious relationship and had not had sex yet, because the girl only wanted to consummate her feelings after she walked up to the altar.

However, in a moment of passion, she ended up giving in and the two made love for the first time. But the pawn is determined that he does not want to marry, but rather to live in such a way. Phylum (Dira Paes) and Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) – together, but without signed paper.

And there is still another thing that has been frightening the girl: the pregnancy of Sister (Camila Morgado). She is expecting a child from Trindade (Gabriel Sater), and, in recent times, she has inherited some abilities from the child’s father, who has a pact with the devil.

“Forgive me, Miss Irma, but I think you are going to give birth to a puppy. And he’s here to take that child away from you!”, she says, referring to the appearances that Trindade has made on the farm to Alcides (Juliano Cazarre)

“You shut that rattle, you unfortunate!”, Filó will shout, in an attempt not to scare the pregnant woman even more.

“I may be half illiterate, but I’m not ignorant, see? And I’m leaving here, so I don’t see this devil you have in your belly born!”, Zefa will reply.

Irma will have a premonition regarding Zefa

So it’s at this point that Irma has another one of her premonitions.

“She will pay for her language!”, comments the girl, taken by the vision she receives from the cramulão

Soon after, the crisis with Tadeu becomes a problem again. And to make matters worse, he realized that Renato (Gabriel Santana) is interested in her and, out of jealousy, thinks that Zefa is returning the boy’s advances.

After a fight, she decides to leave José Leôncio’s farm and ends up living in the tapera de Juma (Alanis Guillen), but life so close to nature scares her, so, in a conversation with her sister-in-law, she ends up making a very unusual decision.

“I like Tadeu a lot, Juma. But I can’t accept him telling me what he told me”, she will say, refusing to go home.

“So where do I take you?”, asks the jaguar.

“I’m not going back there! Unless he comes to apologize. (…) “Leave me at Seu Tenório’s farm (…) I should never have left there”, declares Zefa.

“I want distance from that damn thing”, Juma will reply.