Atlético-MG DM: Hulk and Kardec continue in treatment, Arana awaits knee surgery date | athletic-mg

After the weekend off, Atlético-MG showed up again this Monday afternoon to start preparations for the game against Avaí, next Saturday, for the Brasileiro. For now, attackers Hulk and Alan Kardec are still in the Medical Department.

The number 7, who even did physical exercises on Saturday, at the gym of a hotel in São Paulo, is recovering from a “small injury” in his left calf, suffered a week ago and is in the final stage of treatment. Alan Kardec, on the other hand, was absent first due to hip pain (América and Atlético-GO), and then cut against Bragantino due to a lumbar problem.

the side Guilherme Arana still awaiting a preoperative procedure on the left knee. The doctor Rodrigo Lasmar explained that it is necessary to deflate the site, aiming at a better recovery, before the surgery, still to be scheduled. The player had a multi-ligament injury and will no longer play in 2022.

Atlético’s medical department is still taking care of octaviowho remains out due to a thigh injury (has not played for more than a month), and Igor Rabello, who also injured his knee, in a less serious situation than Arana, and has already undergone surgery on the Anterior Cruciate Ligament. Another one that shouldn’t play anymore this season, as well as Pedrinhowho had a serious thigh injury.

If Hulk and Alan Kardec are kept out of combat for the trip to Santa Catarina, then coach Cuca will have the option of keeping Eduardo Sasha in command of the attack, or using Eduardo Vargas. Who doesn’t care so much Matías Zaracho, who was removed from the break against Bragantino due to muscle fatigue. He does muscle strengthening work at the gym and has not been injured.

