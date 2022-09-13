Babylon’s Fall will end in February, Square Enix has now announced, thus confirming the end of support for the troubled release developed in collaboration with PlatinumGames.

Babylon’s Fall was released in March 2022 and failed to capture players’ attention. After a reduced number of players on the servers, Square Enix insisted they would continue to support it and updates were still on the way.

Now, it has been announced that February 27th Babylon’s Fall will be closed, but before that, steps will be taken to remove the game from stores and adjust the support level.

Season 2 will continue until November 29, 2022 and after it ends, the Final Season will arrive, but today, September 13, the premium digital currency used in the game has been removed from stores and the game itself will be removed from stores.

As of today, sales of Babylon’s Fall in digital stores will be suspended and no more units will be shipped to physical stores.

Babylon’s Fall players who still want to play it, in addition to Square Enix’s thanks for their support throughout these months, will have several rewards until February.