Bad Ipec for Bolsonaro; there are “delivery” searches; they even give sincere love – 09/13/2022

No there is only one good news for President Jair Bolsonaro in the latest Ipec poll for the Presidency of the Republic. The assumption made by the Datafolha poll that the 7th of September had been innocuous for Bolsonaro — at the risk of having been counterproductive — is confirmed by this new survey. If the election took place today, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could win the dispute in the first round. Everything indicates that the former president has increased his advantage over the current president in the spontaneous simulation, in the first and second rounds.

IPEC interviewed 2,512 people between the 9th and 11th in 158 municipalities, and the margin of error is two percentage points. In relation to last week, Lula (PT) fluctuated from 44% to 46%, and Bolsonaro (PL) maintained the same 31%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) varied from 8% to 7%, and Simone Tebet (MDB) kept her 4%. Soraya Thronicke (UB) and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) kept their 1%. Whites and nulls continue to be 6%, and those who do not know or have not responded increased from 5% to 4%. Thus, Lula’s opponents add up to 44% against his 46%. This means that he would now have 51% of the valid votes — a week ago, 50%. Bolsonaro follows with 35%. The PT may also have improved his spontaneous voting performance: from 42% to 44%. The current president kept his 30%.

In the second round, there was also an improvement trend for the former president, going from 52% to 53%. Bolsonaro repeated the 36% as before. A difference of an unusual 17 points. The person who leads the survey also has no reason to complain about the rejection numbers: his own ranged down — from 36% to 35% — and that of his main opponent, up: from 49% to 50%.

WOMEN

The government has now decided, at the last minute, to launch programs aimed at women. For now, the “imbrochable” may have advanced two modest points in the female electorate, against three for Lula: the current president went from 26% to 28%, but the PT went from 45% to 48%. The group represents 53% of the electorate. Among men, the difference is eight points in favor of Lula: 44% to 36%.

BOLSA FAMILY AND THE POOR

Bolsonaro’s intention to pay BRL 200 more into the Bolsa Família (which he calls “Auxílio Brasil”) — only until December — to have the vote of the very poor seems to have backfired. Among the beneficiaries of social programs, Lula’s advantage grew from 23 points to 29. The PT would now win by 55% to 26% in this group (before, 50% to 27%).

Among those who receive up to one minimum wage, Lula varied from 56% to 55%, and the president, from 21% to 24%. The difference remains brutal. In the range of one to two, the former president maintained his 49%, and the current one varied from 26% to 28%. The two contingents represent 50% of the total. Lula may have recovered in the middle-income sector, going from 34% to 40% among those who receive two to five minimums. It is now tied with its rival, which has fluctuated from 40% to 38%. The PT also advanced among those who receive more than five minimums: from 28% to 35. And the president varied negatively: from 45% to 43%.

REGIONS AND SKIN COLOR

Lula extended his advantage in the Northeast, which had also been noticed by Datafolha. At Ipec, in one week, it went from 56% to 61%, with a negative variation for Bolsonaro: from 23% to 22%. The nine states account for 27% of the electorate. In the Southeast, the most populous region in the country (43%), Ipec continues to give a difference of 10 points in favor of PT: from 41% to 42%, and its main opponent, from 30% to 32%. The PT is numerically ahead in the North/Midwest (15%), going from 35% to 40%, and the current representative ranged from 40% to 39%. In the South, Bolsonaro fluctuated from points up – from 39% to 41% – and Lula, down three points: from 39% to 36%.

The former president leads among whites (43% of the electorate): 41% to 35% (40% to 33% a week ago). Among blacks and browns, who account for 56% of the total, the PT advantage grew: it went from 47% to 50%, and Bolsonaro varied from 29% to 28%.

RELIGION

The electoral effectiveness of the holy war proposed by Bolsonaro – the “Good versus Evil” – seems to have come to an end. Among evangelicals, who add up to 27%, the advantage of the current president is really big: it fluctuated from 46% to 48%. But Lula has regained some ground: from 27% to 31%.

It so happens that, among Catholics (50%), Lula fluctuated from 50% to 52%, and Bolsonaro kept his 26%. The advantage is the same in each group. It so happens that the respective contingents are very different. More: there are 23% who either worship other religions or have no beliefs at all. The former president retains his 48%, and the current one has fluctuated from 23% to 24%.

CONCLUSION

Is the election over?

We have already seen this to be a government of many tricks, without limits in the art of deception. Can do anything. That the situation is difficult for Bolsonaro, well, that is unequivocal. Ciro Nogueira, in this way, ends up losing credibility in his office as gardener of the Republic, always willing to plant a little note. But he knows there’s always an ear on lease, doesn’t he?

Everything indicates that Bolsonaro has already reaped what he had to reap with the unconstitutional PECs and with the coup 7th of September. And it still hasn’t been this time. It remains to appeal to backyard huddles or annexes of lobbies that claim the status of research institutes, to produce numbers to the taste of those who order — the so-called “on demand/delivery” surveys. Paying a little more, they return the loved one within three days and can promise true love.

And not. The election is not over yet. It only ends when it ends.