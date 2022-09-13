Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) sells 2,800 properties with up to 88% off in September – Money Times

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) updated its property portfolio with offers for September. With discounts of up to 88% on the appraisal value, properties can be purchased on the portal Your BB Property.

In all, the bank has made available around 2,800 properties for direct sale and auction, with the value of the units varying between R$9,000 and R$25 million.

There are options for houses, apartments, commercial buildings and land located throughout the country, with emphasis on the states of Goiás, Paraíba and Piauí.

According to the executive manager of Banco do Brasil, Rodolfo Barros, the “offers are an excellent opportunity to acquire a property in a very advantageous and safe way”.

In Valparaíso de Goiás (GO), for example, an apartment measuring 63 square meters is on sale for R$ 39,100 — 70% below market value. In Porto Alegre (RS), there is another apartment with 346 square meters that is available for R$ 1.7 million.

Vacancy costs are the responsibility of the buyer

The person interested in acquiring a unit must stick to the characteristics of the property, since the available properties are repossessed goodswhich may be occupied by third parties.

In the auction modality, the vacancy costs are the responsibility of the buyer. The information on each property offered can be verified on the Seu Imóvel BB portal.

A survey carried out by BTG Pactual together with the Resale real estate outlet, showed that almost 90% of repossessed properties were occupied in 2021. The survey also revealed that the average discount of repossessed properties was 41% in the period.

to keep an eye on

Banco do Brasil is not the only institution to move the real estate market in September. This month, Resale also updated its portfolio with houses, apartments, commercial buildings and land.

With discounts of up to 88% on the appraised value, properties can be purchased on the company’s portal by direct sale and auction.

In all, the real estate outlet made available around 3,500 properties with prices between R$9,400 and R$26 million. The goods are located throughout Brazil, with emphasis on Goiás, Paraíba and São Paulo.

