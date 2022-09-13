Banco do Brasil finances iPhone up to 60 times

Banco do Brasil announced BB Crédito Tecnologias, which provides up to R$20,000 to finance the purchase of smartphones and computers

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Last Thursday (8), Banco do Brasil announced a new line of credit to purchase technology items, BB Crédito Tecnologias, which provides up to R$ 20 thousand to finance the purchase of smartphones, computers and the like for up to 60 times. In addition, it is also possible to purchase products for gamers with financing.

BRL 60 million per year

The novelty includes those who want to buy a new electronic device that has a high value, such as an iPhone or PC gamer. According to BB, even the full value of the product can be financed with up to 59 days for the payment of the first installment. Also, the interest rate starts at 1.83%.

“The creation of the solution was developed to expand business and strengthen alignment with the goods and services market and digital transformation,” said Ricardo Sehn, executive in the area of ​​loans and financing at BB. “The expectation is that the disbursement in the line reaches R$ 60 million still this year”.

how to hire

The contracting of the BB Crédito Tecnologias line of credit is carried out through the application (available for Android and iOS). Thus, by clicking on the option “Contract Financing” in the Loans menu, the user has access to BB Crédito Tecnologias. Thus, the application informs that the service is intended for the “acquisition of smartphones, computers and electronics for the home”.

Therefore, if the credit line is available, the user can simulate the contracting as follows:

On the first screen, enter the desired loan amount;

Enter the seller’s CNPJ, as the company needs to have an agreement with BB to receive the credit.

However, to date, Banco do Brasil has not made available a list of partner companies.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

The date of payment of the quotas must be informed next. The user can choose to skip installments of one or two months per year. Afterwards, just choose the number of installments, which can be up to sixty times.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com