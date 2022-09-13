Band cuts Faustão program and returns with prime-time soap operas

The Band will promote another change in its prime-time programming: the network has given up on the return of the daily editions of 1001 Questions, which will continue only on Friday nights, and will again bet on a daily teledramaturgy strip. Nine months after discontinuing its soap opera schedule to bet on Faustão’s program, the channel will reduce the time of the veteran’s attraction to re-broadcast a Portuguese feuilleton. From October 31, the network will cut half an hour from its auditorium format to broadcast Valor da Vida, a 2018 Portuguese plot.

This time, the serials will be shown from 10:00 pm to 10:50 pm, always from Monday to Friday — with the exception of Tuesday nights, when the show will end ten minutes early so that MasterChef goes live. consulted by Pop TV, the Band press office confirmed the change in the schedule. The report found that the plot was a personal choice of Jhonny Saad, president of Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação. He is close to José Eduardo Moniz, chief executive of TVI, the Portuguese channel that broadcast the soap opera four years ago.

With the premiere of Valor da Vida, the broadcaster will officially cut the duration of Faustão na Band: the program will lose 2h30min of duration per week and will have only 90 minutes per day, having less space to distribute commercial breaks and merchandising actions. Before the start of the political campaign, the channel was already testing to take time out of the attraction, causing the game 1001 Questions to have daily editions again. Zeca Camargo’s format, however, did not repeat the success it has on Friday nights and dropped the performance of the network’s lineup of shows.

Starring Rúbem Gomes and Ana Sofia Martins, Valor da Vida has 203 chapters, spread over two seasons. The plot tells the story of the Portuguese Aisha, who will meet on a tour of the Lebanese ruins Artur, a confused and totally forgetful man, who discovers himself a powerful businessman, disappeared two decades ago, and who surprisingly hasn’t aged in this period. At the same time, Carolina will wake up in a hospital bed after eight years in a coma, at the same moment that her husband and sister announce that they are going to be together.

The story will revolve around Artur and Carolina’s challenge to fit back into the lives of the people around them, without clinging to the past. According to Band, Valor da Vida is a “vibrant story, of soul encounters, full of emotions and life lessons”. The serial, which had scenes filmed in Portugal, Lebanon and Brazil, has several Brazilian names in its cast, such as Carolina Kasting, Thiago Rodrigues, Marcello Antony, Tássia Camargo and Adriano Toloza.

report with the collaboration of Douglas Emiliano