bank informs payment date

The first installment (anticipation) of PLR Santander 2022 will be credited on September 30, the last day for payment. Use our simulator below and find out how much you will receive.

Santander’s justification for paying the PLR ​​on the last day is that the variable remuneration, which corresponds to the first semester, will also be paid on the same date, and the bank claims that it needs more time to complete the calculations.

Bank employees’ profit sharing is an achievement

Bank employees’ PLR is an important achievement of the category – along with the trade union movement –, which was the first to guarantee this right in the National Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) in 1995. Since then, bank employees’ PLR has undergone many adjustments and improvements , resulting in increasing values.

The bank employees’ profit sharing was guaranteed after approval, at a meeting, and signature of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category. The approved agreement provides, in 2022: 10% readjustment in food and meal vouchers; readjustment of 13% in the additional portion of PLR and 8% in the basic rule; an allowance of R$ 1 thousand in the form of the 14th food basket (paid only this year and until October); and an 8% readjustment in salaries and other funds, such as daycare/nanny allowance, for example (the 8% corresponds to 91% of inflation, estimated at 8.83% for the base date of bank employees, according to the INPC .

And for 2023, the replacement of inflation plus a 0.5% real increase in wages is already guaranteed, in all fixed amounts of the PLR, in the VA and VR and in all other funds provided for in the economic clauses of the CCT, as a daycare/nanny, bonuses, home office assistance, etc.