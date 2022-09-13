BB launches financing for iPhone, PC gamer and technologies up to 60x

Last week Banco do Brasil launched a Credit line for financing products such as iPhone and PC gaming. BB Crédito Tecnologias releases up to R$ 20 thousand for those who want installments to purchase items with a higher value.

This is a good opportunity for gamers or people who don’t give up always having the latest generation of electronics. Up to 100% of the product value can be paid in installments with interest rates starting at 1.83%, and a grace period of up to 59 days to start paying.

“The expectation is that the disbursement in the line will reach R$ 60 million still this year”, said Ricardo Sehn, executive of the area of ​​loans and financing at BB.

How to hire?

The consumer can hire the financing in the Banco do Brasil application, accessing the “Loans” menu. Just click on “Contract Financing” and choose the BB Crédito Tecnologias option.

If credit is available, the customer must inform the desired amount and the seller’s CNPJ. The company must be in agreement with the financial institution.

The line of credit also offers the possibility of suspending the payment of the installment for one or two months a year if necessary. The term for full payment of the debt is up to 60 months.