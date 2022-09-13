Big festivals promise to shake Niterói over the weekend

share tweet share share Email

Two major festivals are scheduled for the same weekend in Niterói. O Blend BBQ Festival it’s the Esperienza Degust’ Italia take place on the 16th, 17th and 18th of September with free admission and promise to shake the city. The municipality will prepare a special transit scheme to receive the large number of people expected for both events.

Esperienza Degust’ Italia, at the Cultural Reserve

The city hall of Niterói in partnership with the magazine Italian Communitytakes place on the 16th, 17th and 18th of September, the second edition of the festival Esperienza Degust’ Italiaat the Cultural Reserve. With free admission, the event brings together culture, gastronomy, typical dances, workshops and concerts by renowned artists such as Luiza Possi, Dori Caymmi and the Italian singer Tosca, winner of the famous Sanremo Festival. (Pictures and schedule below)

Niterói is one of the cities in Rio de Janeiro with the largest Italian presence, there are more than 80 thousand citizens of origin, and the creator of the event, the businessman Pietro Petragliaexplains that Esperienza was born with the proposal to celebrate the important relationship between Italy and Brazil, and more specifically the city of Niterói. “The first edition was a great success with beautiful presentations and a large audience, highlighting the closing with the show by Toquinho. The event has become a milestone and now we are back to bring even more attractions and great chefs with tastings, workshops and much more. We hope that this edition will be even better than the first, as the city has increasingly become a reference for major events, attracting tourists from all over Brazil.”emphasizes Pietro.

During the three days of the 2019 edition, the event received about 16 thousand people from different states. This year, opening the event, Orquestra da Grota, which promotes the inclusion of children and young people through the teaching of music in the Grota do Surucucu community, in Niterói, will present the public with a repertoire of Italian songs.

Taking to the stage on the first day of the event, the Italian Tosca is one of the most prestigious singers in Italy and one of the most awaited in this edition. In her latest work, the album Morabeza, the Italian had partnerships with Ivan Lins, Arnaldo Antunes, Marisa Monte and Lenine.

With a career spanning 15 years and six albums ranging from pop to jazz, singer Luiza Possi also promises to deliver a repertoire in Italian for the public to enjoy, in addition to her greatest hits. Another highlight of this edition is the elegance of master Dori Caymmi’s sound. Conductor, arranger, composer and singer, the artist will bring great MPB hits.

O Esperienza Degust’ Italia is an event sponsored by the City of Niterói and supported by the Secretary of Cultures of Niterói and Neltur.

Schedule

Friday (16/09)

Workshop – 1pm to 3pm

Grota Orchestra

Carmine and Quintet della Canzione

bloody mary

Bella Godiva

Síndico’s Band (Tim Maia)

rough

Saturday (17/09)

Workshop – 1pm to 3pm

Samba do Immigrant

George Israel

Tarantella Folkloric Group

Luciano Bruno

Dori Caymmi

Sunday (18/09)

Workshop – 1pm to 3pm

Luis Carlinhos

Rodrigo Santos

Tarantella Folkloric Group

Thiago Messer

Luiza Possi

Esperienza Degust’ Italia

September 16, 17 and 18, 2022

Hours: 12 noon to midnight

Location: Niterói Cultural Reserve – Av. Viscount of Rio Branco, 880 – São Domingos

Free Admission – preferably with 1kg of non-perishable food for the Niterói Solidarity campaign

Free classification

* Covered space with parking

Blend BBQ Festival, on the Niemeyer Path

Considered the biggest barbecue festival in Rio, Blend BBQ Festival is back in Niterói, again in Niemeyer Path, for a reprinted edition. With free admission, the event takes place from the 16th to the 18th of September, and promises many unmissable attractions. (Check the entire schedule below)

After the success of the first edition in Niterói, the production of the event decided to re-edit⁣ The Biggest Barbecue Festival in Rio, with much more structure. O Blend BBQ Festival will have more covered areas with tables and chairs, as well as more meat crates and stations.

The organization of the event promises an even larger space, with more covered areas for greater comfort for the Niteroi public, more tables, bathrooms, extra cash points, food and drinks. “The first edition far exceeded our expectations in Niterói. We had an audience three times larger than we anticipated. In this reissued edition, we are committed to delivering an even better structure to the public and we are prepared to serve everyone with excellence. More covered area, more bathrooms, more tables and chairs, more meat stations, more bars and draft beer, and the same joy as always, with the sensational shows that are part of our festival”emphasized to cidadedeniteroi.com, Bruno Abdallaevent producer.

The organization reinforced on social networks, “We were really surprised in the first edition. We received an audience 3x larger than expected, but this time we will be more prepared. We will use a larger space, with twice the covered area, more tables, chairs, extra cash points, food and drink. It is worth mentioning that our event is open to the public and individual portions start at R$ 20. We will have an intense musical program, with bands performing throughout the day, in addition to some surprises that we are preparing for the Niterói public that received so well.”

Schedule

32+ HOURS OF FESTIVAL

20+ PROTEIN STATIONS

OVER 5 TONS OF MEAT

OVER 5 TONS OF FLOOR FIRE RIB

18 THOUSAND LITERS OF ARTISANAL CHOPP AND BEER

INCREDIBLE AUTHOR DRINKS

BLEND STAGE WITH 13 BANDS and 3 DJs

CUTLERY

KIDS SPACE AND WORKSHOPS

PET FRIENDLY

⁣

FRIDAY: from 17:00 to 00:00

DJ Marcio Careca

Black Monkees – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

Pepper Spray – Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers⁣

More of the Same – Tribute to Urban Legion⁣

⁣

SATURDAY: from 12:00 to 00:00

DJ MMarques

Os Cascas – National and International Rock Classics

Deia Cassali – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

Electric Capital – Tribute to National Rock

Voodoo – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

LS Jack – Authors and Classics of national rock.

⁣

SUNDAY: 12pm to 11pm

DJ André Collyer

River Raid – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

George Israel – George’s Ball

Criminals – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

Black Circle – Tribute to Pearl Jam⁣

Road Rock – Tribute to Queen













