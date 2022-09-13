Bolsonaro government disapproval increases beyond margin of error

posted on 9/12/2022 9:48 PM / updated on 9/12/2022 9:52 PM



The survey heard, in person, 2,512 voters between the 10th and 11th of September, showing the impact of the acts of September 7th. – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which is seeking reelection, remains poorly evaluated by most of the electorate, according to an IPEC survey released this Monday (12/9). According to the survey, 45% of respondents consider the government bad or terrible (43% in the survey at the beginning of the month), while 23% consider it regular (25%).

35% of respondents answered that the Bolsonaro government is good or great, a drop of 3 percentage points compared to the IPEC survey on September 5th. They did not know how to evaluate, they added up to 5%.

The survey heard, in person, 2,512 voters between the 10th and 11th of September. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%.

Rejection of Bolsonaro and Lula varies within the margin of error

According to the Ipec survey, Bolsonaro leads the voter rejection rate among candidates vying for the Presidency of the Republic. 50% of respondents answered that they would not vote for the president under any circumstances. His main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was rejected by 35% of voters surveyed. In comparison with the poll released on September 5, the rejection of Bolsonaro increased by one percentage point, while that of PT fell in the same proportion, both with variation within the margin of error, which is 2 percentage points.

Lula grows within the margin of error in the presidential poll

The IPEC survey also showed that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remains in the lead in the electorate’s preference for the first round, and widened the gap for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election. In the stimulated poll (when the voter receives a preliminary list of candidates), Lula appears with 46% of voting intentions; against 31% of Bolsonaro.

This research captures the effects, on the electorate, of the acts of Sete de Setembro, when Bolsonaro mobilized hundreds of thousands of people in the Independence holiday rallies, organized in parallel with the civic-military festivities of the Semana da Pátria. But, in relation to the survey carried out in the first week of September by Ipec, the numbers show variations within the margin of error, which is 2 percentage points. Lula rose 2 pp, while Bolsonaro maintained the same score as in the previous poll. The difference between the two is now 15 percentage points.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) remains in third, with 7% (he had 8% in the previous survey), technically tied with the MDB candidate, Senator Simone Tebet, who registered the same 4% as in the last survey.

Then appear Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), both with 1%, the same percentage of the survey at the end of August. Blank, null or undecided votes represent 6% of the electorate. Don’t know or didn’t answer are 4%.