Bolsonaro in case of defeat: ‘I will pass the belt and retire’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-elected candidate, said that, in the event of defeat, he would pass the presidential sash and "retreat". The statement was given in an interview on the Christian podcast 'Collab', on Monday night (9/12).

Bolsonaro thanked all the spectators and also the presenters for their participation and also highlighted his “principles”.

“We have the same values. The family. I’ve always said God, country, family and freedom. Don’t forget the word freedom, that’s really important, that’s priceless. And I say, it’s more important than life itself. I’d rather die fighting than to survive in a prison without being able to have freedom of expression, without being able to use my phone, without being able to come and go, without being able to watch the football game”, he declared.

At the end of his participation in the podcast, the president said that he hopes that everything will work out on election day, he stressed that his life is “not easy”, but that the re-election candidate for the Government “does not fall into the wrong hands”, a criticism of the Party of Workers (PT), which the president repeatedly claims to be communist.

Bolsonaro also stated that all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic have the same “profile” and said that the model of governments proposed by the candidates has not worked anywhere in the world, again referring to communism.