Bolsonaro sees defeat and says he will “retreat” (video)

“At my age, I have nothing else to do here on Earth if my stint in politics ends on December 31st,” he said.

support the 247

ICL

247 – In a podcast broadcast simultaneously by seven YouTube channels linked to the evangelical public, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Monday (12) spoke in a defeated tone about this year’s election.

Seeing former President Lula (PT) ahead in all polls and with a chance of winning in the first round, Bolsonaro said that if it is “God’s will” he will pass the presidential sash to the one who is elected and then , will “collapse”.

“At my age, I have nothing else to do here on Earth if my stint in politics ends on December 31st,” he declared.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.