Bolsonaro talks about passing the banner and “recovering” if he loses election

The president said he had “nothing else” to do on Earth if his stint in politics ends this year.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke in the early hours of Tuesday (13.Sep.2022) about passing the presidential sash, if he loses the race for the Planalto Palace this year. In an interview with Christian podcasts dunamis, hub, Felipe Vilela, Positively, Luma Elpidio and Luciano will risethe Chief Executive spoke of whether “to recall” if you lose the election.

“At my age, I have nothing else to do here on Earth if I finish my stint in politics this year”said the Chief Executive.

During the podcast, the president also criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at the time, his biggest opponent in the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

According to the latest survey PowerDate, in the 1st round, Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 37%. There is an advantage of 6 percentage points in favor of the PT. The result indicates a 2nd round in the presidential elections. Lula, today, has 46% of the so-called valid votes – those granted to one of the candidates, excluding white and null votes. To win in the 1st round, the PT must have at least 50% +1 of the valid votes.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 4 to 6, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.

