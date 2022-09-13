Borrachinha shoots at Chimaev: “He’s avoiding fighting me” | combat

– I saw the “gourmet Chechen” very scared. He called me, I was training with my good friend Jake Shields, he was teaching me some good American jiu-jitsu positions, and I saw “Chechen gourmet” Chimaev. He was watching our practice, I saw it and I thought “ok, let this guy learn some techniques”. After about 10 or 15 minutes I heard him say my name: “Hey Paulo, please come here”, and I went there right away, and when I got there he said “Paulo, what are you saying about me in the media ?”, and I said “My friend, do you want to fight me?” and he said “No, I just want to know what you’re talking about me”, so I said “What am I going to say about you? I want to fight you! But I want to fight you in the cage, in an official fight”, because I’m a nice guy, and he told us to fight at that time. But, at that moment, he had more than ten people from his team with him, and I said “man, do you want to fight? You don’t have to call me to fight, get on the mat”. But he didn’t want to fight, he just wanted to appear for the cameras.