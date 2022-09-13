Botafogo continues with a 10% chance of relegation after stumbling with América-MG at home, say mathematicians

O Botafogo made it through the 26th round of the Brazilian championship in relation to relegation, even drawing at home with the America-MG at 0 to 0. That’s what the mathematicians who calculate the odds of falling after each weekend say.

In the last round, Botafogo had an 11% chance of being relegated according to the “Infobola” calculations, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, and 9.6% according to the UFMG Department of Mathematics. Now, respectively, the odds are 10% and 9.6%.

Therefore, the frame has not changed. Botafogo moved up one position in the table and is in 12th place, with 31 points, but remained five points away from the relegation zone, currently occupied by cuiabá, Hawaii, Atlético-GO and Youth.

Regarding the spot in Libertadores, Botafogo also continues with five points away from the G-8, but the mathematicians did not calculate for this group, since two extra spots must be opened on behalf of the Brazilians involved in the Copa do Brasil and in the Libertadores final.

“Infobola” made a calculation only for G-6, and Botafogo does not appear with a chance of getting there. UFMG, on the other hand, has a table with probabilities to win a spot in the Copa Sudamericana (for the six teams that do not go to Libertadores), and Glorioso currently has a 43.2% chance.

Check out the chances of relegation: