Botafogo with an eye: clubs give their assent to the unification of the Conmebol Cup as the South American title, but three Brazilians vote against

THE CONMEBOL met this Monday to review a request led by the Atlético-MG so that the titles of CONMEBOL Cup be unified and recognized as Copa Sudamericana. The club committee gave a favorable opinion, but the national confederations asked for more time to deliberate on the issue.

The committee was formed by the 16 clubs that advanced to the round of 16 of this year’s Libertadores. There were 10 votes in favor (Atlético-MG, Vélez Sarsfield, River Plate, Talleres, Colón, Boca Juniors, Athletico-PR, Libertad, Fortaleza and Estudiantes), 3 against (Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras) and 3 abstentions (Emelec, Cerro Porteño and Tolima).

The decision matters to Botafogo, winner of the 1993 Conmebol Cup and who is also one of the six champions in the race for unification. The other Brazilian champions of the extinct competition were Atlético-MG (1992 and 1997), Sao Paulo (1994) and saints (1997).

According to the “GE”, the main reflection in the case of recognition of the Conmebol Cup as South American is in the ranking of the South American football entity. Atlético-MG would be the most favored, as they could earn up to 300 points for having two Conmebol Cups.

Now, the decision on the unification of the bonds must be made at the executive board meeting, possibly in October.