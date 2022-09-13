Brazil records 37 new deaths from Covid; moving average is down | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (12) 37 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,951 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 64 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -54% indicating downward trend.

Total deaths: 684,951

684,951 Death record in 24 hours: 37

37 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 64 (14-day variation: -54%)

64 (14-day variation: -54%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,580,412

34,580,412 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5,647

5,647 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 7,853 (14-day variation: -46%)

Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Saturday. Acre, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Maranhão, Paraíba and Sergipe did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 5,647 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,580,412 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 7,853. The variation was -46% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

In stability (6 states and the DF): DF, AL, AC, RO, TO, AP, AM

DF, AL, AC, RO, TO, AP, AM Falling (18 states): PB, MA, PR, PA, GO, PI, PE, BA, MT, MG, RS, SE, RN, SP, RJ, ES, CE, SC

PB, MA, PR, PA, GO, PI, PE, BA, MT, MG, RS, SE, RN, SP, RJ, ES, CE, SC Not disclosed (2 states): MS and RR

1 of 2 Highlights of this Sunday’s averages — Photo: Arte g1 Highlights of this Sunday’s averages — Photo: Arte g1

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).