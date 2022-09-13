Brazilian stock market has second highest rise in 20 years in the pre-election period

In the first two months of the current official election campaign, the index Ibovespa – reference for the Brazilian market – registered the second highest increase, in comparison with the other presidential elections of the last 20 years. From July to August this year, the increase was 11.14%. In the period, the index, the main stock Exchange Brazilian economy, went from 98,542 points, on July 1st, to 109,523 points, on August 31st.

The only higher result was in 2014. In the year in which Dilma Rousseff (PT) was re-elected, the Exchange had the best result in this two-month window since 2002, registering a rise of 15.27%, according to data compiled by Clear Corretora. In 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro won at the electronic voting machines, the São Paulo Stock Exchange rose 5.38% between July and August.

When considering the accumulated data for each year – always for the period from January to August – the 2014 result also stands out: in that year, the Ibovespa rose 18.96% in the first eight months. This year, the increase was more discreet, 4.48%. And in 2018, the index went from zero to zero (see below chart comparing the performance of indices since 2002).

For William Eid, director of the finance studies center at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV(, there is no pattern of movements in the Brazilian stock market in election years. “The stock market volatility depends a lot on the uncertainty that the election brings. the same program, the same market expectations, there is no change. If there is one up front that the market considers acceptable, the oscillation is smaller”, he says.

Another way to observe the behavior of investors in variable income is according to the variation of investments. This up-and-down movement of assets is called volatility – and it can stir investors’ emotions.

Between January and August 2022, the volatility of the Brazilian Stock Exchange was the same as in 2014. The variation, in values ​​adjusted for inflation, was 19% in both periods.

According to data from Economatica/TC, the strongest volatility of the stock market in the last 20 years in the pre-election period until August was in 2002, when it reached 32%. Except for 1994, the oscillation tends to be stronger towards the end of the year, from September to December, after the results of the polls. In 1998, for example, the variation was 83%.

How to protect yourself from the ups and downs

For the individual investor, the fluctuation of variable income can generate anxiety for short-term gains, when trying to foresee peaks and valleys in stock prices. However, the recommendation of analysts is to be patient to get a return on investments.

Fernando Siqueira, research leader at Guide Investimentos, says that the stock exchange variation usually happens when there are chances of change between right and left in power, as happened in 2002, 2014 and 2018. For the specialist, the best period for the stock exchange is still is yet to come, although the projection is not immune to risks. “Historically, the fourth quarter is better for the Ibovespa, regardless of the elections”, says Siqueira.

History of the last 20 years

In 2002, the Selic rate was on a downward trajectory, from 19% to 18% per year. In August of that year, the inflation target had already been abandoned. The mood was one of caution among investors, who took profits, and the market was waiting for a high of José Serra in election polls against Squid, who would win the election, contrary, at the time, to the wishes of the stock exchange investors. In the year, the Ibovespa suffered a fall of 23.53%.

The perception of the PT administration by the market was positive. As of 2012, the PT began to lose this reputation because of many errors in the conduct of economic policy.” Samuel Pessoa, economist

The fear of a presidential succession that would radically change the management behavior of Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s government caused the country to have an imbalance in the balance of payments in 2002. According to the Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursed US$ 16.045 billion to Brazil in 2002. The country paid US$ 4.564 billion of previous loans, leaving US$ 11.480 billion. Thanks to this amount received from the IMF, Brazil managed to close the year with a balance close to zero.

The FHC government suffered attrition with the population, in part, due to unemployment. The average rate in 2002 was 11.7%, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The percentage is a jump from the 6.2% recorded a year earlier. In the final stretch of the elections, Lula became the undisputed leader of the presidential race in the dispute with the toucan José Serra (PSDB). In the second round, Lula had 61% of the valid votes against 39% for Serra.

For Samuel Pessôa, researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (FGV) and the Julius Baer Family Office (JBFO), in 2002, the country was dealing with the serious problem of not having a reserve in dollars, which generated a cycle of devaluation of the real and increase in government debt, an issue resolved during the governments of Squid. The trajectory of the PT president helped to build a good reputation in relation to the country’s fiscal risk, but this deteriorated over time, especially from the end of 2013.

“The perception of the PT administration by the market was positive. As of 2012, the PT began to lose this reputation because of many errors in the conduct of economic policy. By the end of 2013, it had become clear to the market that there was a structural fiscal imbalance. The government could not pay its bills without resorting to an inflationary tax. The market began to price country risk. Therefore, in the 2014 election period, the PSDB was seen with a greater commitment to fiscal responsibility”, says Pessôa.

After Lula’s first term, the market did not price the risk of the unknown until Dilma’s second term. In addition to the expense for reelection and the increase in Petrobras’ debt, the president had a political crisis with the National Congress, which gave many signs that it would not increase the country’s tax burden and, therefore, demanded a reduction in spending.

“Nowhere is written anything that says how much the government can spend. The trend was that spending would rise. If it goes up, revenue has to go up. Congress began to show many signs that it no longer wanted to increase the tax burden. A discord appeared in Congress itself. This meant that we had an expenditure structure that did not speak much to the revenue structure”, says Pessôa.

In 2018, truck drivers strike

In 2018, the market faced the impact of the truck drivers’ strike, but the economy also began to reap the rewards of the austerity policy adopted by Michel Temer, composed especially of the Spending Ceiling and changes in BNDES financing. In the economist’s view, such attitudes led to a reduction in interest rates, an increase in employment and a fall in the Selic to the lowest historical level at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government.

The country would also have benefited from the fact that Temer was not a candidate and, therefore, did not increase public spending for this purpose. “In our domestic dynamics, in the face of the adverse international scenario, there are two sources of concern with and it is great. Congress approved the PEC Kamikaze and the PEC dos Precatórios. There is no more room for the approval of more measures for Bolsonaro to try to get reelected. The second concerns the fiscal responsibility of the country,” he says.

If Lula emerges victorious from the election, as electoral polls point out, the main risk that can be priced in, with a drop in share prices, is the management of Petrobras, one of the main companies in the country and with great weight in the Ibovespa index.

“Petrobras is a very important company on the stock exchange and there is a policy for it today. We don’t know what PT’s policy will be for her. In the past, it was disastrous. There was poor execution of projects, waste in the refining sector, a very high level of indebtedness in 2015 and the use of the company to subsidize fuel prices, generating losses to sell cheap fuel to the population in an election year. We will see that the PT learned from mistakes and they will not be made”, says Pessôa.